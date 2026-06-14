It’s not just at the federal level that there’s a lot going on today. In 16 cantons, cantonal referendums are being put to a vote, and elections are taking place in three cantons.
Among the most closely watched decisions are the three housing initiatives in the canton of Zurich and the landmark cantonal council by-election in Baselland, where SVP candidate Liechti is running against Green Party candidate Schoch.
In Graubünden, the Grand Council is being re-elected, with more than 520 candidates running for office—and in the canton of Glarus, the cantonal parliament is also being re-elected. blue News summarizes the most important cantonal results in the live ticker.