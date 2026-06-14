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Cantonal results live Zurich housing initiatives, a nail-biting election in Baselland, and new parliaments

Sven Ziegler

14.6.2026

In the canton of Zurich, three housing initiatives are being put to a vote. (Symbolic image)
In the canton of Zurich, three housing initiatives are being put to a vote. (Symbolic image)
Keystone/Michael Buholzer

In a total of 16 cantons, numerous issues are up for a vote, and elections are also taking place in three cantons. blue News keeps you up to date with our live ticker.

14.06.2026, 11:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Elections are being held today, Sunday, in several cantons, including Glarus, Graubünden, and Baselland.
  • In the canton of Zurich, three housing initiatives are on the ballot.
  • blue News keeps you updated in our live ticker.
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It’s not just at the federal level that there’s a lot going on today. In 16 cantons, cantonal referendums are being put to a vote, and elections are taking place in three cantons.

Among the most closely watched decisions are the three housing initiatives in the canton of Zurich and the landmark cantonal council by-election in Baselland, where SVP candidate Liechti is running against Green Party candidate Schoch.

In Graubünden, the Grand Council is being re-elected, with more than 520 candidates running for office—and in the canton of Glarus, the cantonal parliament is also being re-elected. blue News summarizes the most important cantonal results in the live ticker.