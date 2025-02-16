On Instagram, he pretended to lead a life of luxury. Instagram/travis_thecreator_

Travis The Creator goes on trial in March. Several women accuse the Zurich influencer and party organizer of sexual assault. This is not the first time he has been convicted of a sexual offense in 2021.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a six-year prison sentence and a twelve-year ban from the country.

Countless women reported the assaults on social media, with Travis often allegedly urging them to have sex against their will with the phrase "Don't be shy".

Zurich influencer Travis the Creator - whose real name hardly anyone knows - organized celebrated parties for years, had his picture taken with celebrities and shared his glamorous life on social media. But behind the façade, things were going on that were not talked about for a long time.

Extensive research and a documentary film by the Tages-Anzeiger now provide detailed insights into the case, which the newspaper describes as "one of the biggest #MeToo cases in Switzerland".

Travis is said to be someone who manipulated women with the promise of something, took them by surprise and then had sex with them against their will. His victims hoped for a photo shoot, a nice vacation or cool parties.

In March, the influencer, who is originally from Ghana, will have to answer to the Zurich District Court. Travis already has a criminal record and is now accused of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault, according to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The case of Travis the Creator is a real eye-opener and is reminiscent of other famous incidents: For example, the accusations against rap star Sean Combs, alias P. Diddy, or the charges against the head of fashion label Abercrombie & Fitch, where similar things are said to have happened.

Prison sentence of 6 years and expulsion from the country for 12 years

Travis' case began back in 2021, when the Instagram profile "travisthecreator_scammer" suddenly appeared. Behind it was a disgruntled friend to whom Travis owed money. The initial intention to vent his anger eventually set the ball rolling.

Women came forward and reported that Travis had sexually abused them. The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes of one of the largest #MeToo movements in Switzerland.

A total of 34 women reported incidents, 17 of which involved sexual acts against their will. Twelve of these women were minors at the time of the incidents. Six of the 34 women are now suing Travis.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a prison sentence of six years and an expulsion from the country for twelve years, according to reports. Travis denies all allegations and emphasizes that there were never any sexual acts against the will of a woman. The presumption of innocence applies.

Travis demanded of women: "Don't be shy"

Travis is known for his appearances at big parties and his photos with celebrities such as football star Jude Bellingham and rapper Cardi B. But behind the glamorous curtain there is obviously a lot of darkness.

Under the motto "Don't be shy", the influencer is said to have harassed women who resisted his advances. He also used this motto for a series of beach parties that he organized in Marbella in 2024.

Travis the Creator with Cardi B. Instagram/travis_thecreator_

Travis had previously been convicted of defilement. In 2021, he went on trial for a sexual offense. At the time, he put his penis in a woman's mouth without being asked, for which he was found guilty.

He vehemently denies the current allegations. When the Tages-Anzeiger investigative team confronted the young man, he explained that all sex had been consensual and that the women had made up stories. "If I raped someone, I would voluntarily go to jail," said Travis.

