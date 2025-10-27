The two doctors allegedly declared a man unfit for work to be healthy. KEYSTONE

Two IV experts are on trial today, Monday, in Zurich on charges of fraud. The two doctors from the company PMEDA are alleged to have declared a man healthy who was actually unfit for work.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two former IV experts from PMEDA are on trial in Zurich on allegations of fraud.

They are alleged to have drawn up an erroneous report and wrongly certified a sick man as healthy.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding prison sentences of up to three years as well as disbarment and deportation. Show more

7.45 p.m. Trial closed The private plaintiff's civil claims are referred to civil proceedings. The judge concludes that there is no expulsion from the country and no ban on working. The hearing is thus closed.

7.38 p.m. Now comes the legal assessment Now comes the legal assessment of the individual facts. First of all, there is fraud. The judge says that a certain degree of fraudulent intent is required here. This was not the case with either the medication or the tests. Rather, the errors were due to careless working methods on the part of the two doctors. If the tests and the names of the medications had been listed, the court was of the opinion that this would not have led to a different verdict regarding the state of health, the judge continued. The court also rejected the accusation that the health insurance company had wanted to enrich itself for various reasons. The defendants should therefore be acquitted of fraud. The two doctors were also acquitted of forgery. Here, a narrow tiling of two articles of the law applies and no intent could have been used.

7.36 p.m. No faulty image created The judge says that the two tests and the two medications were recorded incorrectly. But that does not necessarily mean that a faulty picture of the plaintiff's condition has been created, the judge continues.

7.34 p.m. Signing procedure not unusual The issue is that the PMEDA founder signed the last page of the expert opinion, even though he had never seen the plaintiff himself. "Based on his own examination and judgment" does not suggest a purely linguistic examination; a certain material examination is expected with such wording. The psychiatrist was undoubtedly qualified to prepare the expert opinion. Moreover, as argued by the defense, it is not unusual for the head of the institute to co-sign an expert opinion. It was also clear from the letterhead that the PMEDA founder was not a specialist in psychiatry.

"I have question marks" Now it's all about the details of the conversation. According to the private claimant, the psychiatrist cut him off. The work situation was discussed at various points in the conversation, says the judge. However, the expert did not ask any further questions. "I do have questions about that," says the judge. However, the files and previous history were already known to the experts. The expert opinion was also based on the plaintiff's previous reports and history, the judge continued. The experts had a certain amount of discretion here. Therefore, no accusation could be made.

Tests were not necessary The private claimant himself testified that no tests had been carried out. The Social Insurance Act stated that these had not been necessary and had not been an issue during the interview. The District Court will address this in the legal assessment.

Duration of the interview does not indicate quality The judge went on to say that the length of the exploratory interview does not indicate its quality. According to the Social Insurance Court, the plaintiff was able to express himself sufficiently about his situation, as confirmed by the District Court. On the subject of medication, the judge says that the expert opinion does not actually list the names of the medications. It could be inferred from the transcript of the tape recording that the plaintiff actually mentioned them. However, it remained questionable whether the names of the medications had actually been omitted with reservation. This will be done as part of the legal assessment.

19.20 hrs Audio recording can be used The judge now explains the judgment. Whether the tape recording is illegal or not is not decisive, according to the judge. However, the recording was essential and could therefore be used. The defendants had signed the report jointly. This was undisputed and was not a point that the court had to assess today. The documentation had lasted around 40 minutes, and the more than 90 minutes listed in the expert opinion was a period that also included the documentation, the judge explained.

7.12 p.m. IV doctors acquitted The proceedings relating to the suspension of documents and fraud are discontinued. Both doctors are acquitted in full and the proceedings are discontinued. The private plaintiff is referred to civil proceedings. The IV psychiatrist receives compensation of CHF 80,000, but no satisfaction. The PMEDA founder receives CHF 50,000 in compensation, but he too receives no compensation.

7 p.m. Now comes the verdict

3.40 p.m. "Legal examination has removed all doubt" "I don't have much to add," says the accused psychiatrist at the end of the main hearing. "I am convinced that the expert opinion meets all the requirements and that the legal examination by the social courts has removed all doubt." There was no deliberate, intentional influencing of the result. The hearing is closed. The verdict will follow at 7 p.m. at the earliest.

3.39 p.m. "Proceedings are taking far too long" "The proceedings are taking far too long", says the PMEDA founder's lawyer. He has been "prejudged by the media" and his health situation is not good.

3.30 pm "Pure propaganda" "What the public prosecutor and the private plaintiff are saying is pure propaganda," says the PMEDA founder's lawyer. The assessment at the time that the man was fit for work was correct. "So far, no court has found that the expert opinion was incorrect in his statement."

3.15 p.m. "That still shapes him today" The criteria for falsification of documents are therefore clearly met and the intent is fulfilled, the lawyer continues. "A destroyed professional existence, the end of a 25-year marriage, worsened health conditions and homelessness characterize him today." This gives the floor back to the psychiatrist's lawyer. He requests a short break.

3.08 p.m. Who was authorized to prepare expert opinions? Mistakes had been made in the billing. The private plaintiff's defense lawyer speaks of "fraudulent misrepresentation", as the PMEDA doctors were familiar with the tariff system. According to the allegation, some of the PMEDA doctors were not even authorized to prepare such reports - namely the founder himself. This is not about borderline cases of medical possibilities, but about fundamental issues, says the lawyer, again referring to the missing tests. "The PMEDA founder deliberately looked the other way, the psychiatrist signed the expert report, even though facts were misrepresented." The PMEDA founder had represented to the outside world through his signature that the content was correct. The defense, on the other hand, portrayed him as an "almost uninvolved Germanist". That is wrong. "It is more likely that he exploited a loophole in the system," he said. "He obviously wanted to carry out expert witness work in this inadmissible form," he continued.

3.01 pm "Something is being played here," says the lawyer "The defense is distracting with side issues," says the private plaintiff's lawyer. The expert opinion is indeed a document, but it contains untruthful information. The defense is presenting this as a formal error, but this is the core of the accusation, says the lawyer. The expert opinion pretends to have a quality that it does not possess. "By making the expert opinion look like a regular expert opinion to the outside world, something is being faked here," says the lawyer. It is not a trivial technicality. "The false report deprived the plaintiff of essential social benefits."

2.49 pm Signature suggests dual control principle The public prosecutor says there is also the question of whether the insurance companies were misled by the false expert opinion. The signature of the PMEDA founder "based on his own examination and judgment" certainly had an influence, as it suggested a four-eyes principle. "The PMEDA founder has abused trust in a punishable manner".

2.45 p.m. Replica: "There is no doubt", says the public prosecutor Now it's time for the reply, the public prosecutor has the floor again. "Listen to how the plaintiff and the psychiatrist are talking to each other. There is no doubt," he says. He stands by his accusations in full, including the duration. The public prosecutor says that the psychiatrist justifies himself with too many oversights and inaccuracies. "That's easily enough for an expert witness to claim contingent intent, I even still claim direct intent." The public prosecutor also addresses the allegations of a "problematic" working relationship. This has nothing to do with a dismissed job, but with the activities of any employer, says the public prosecutor. The psychiatrist did not have to assess whether the private plaintiff suffered from a heart condition. Rather, it was about the fears described by the private plaintiff and whether these had prevented him from carrying out his work.

2.39 p.m. "No room for a conviction" According to the lawyer, the criminal offense of fraud or forgery of documents would also be dropped for various legal reasons. There is no room for a conviction. The PMEDA founder should be acquitted in full.

2.29 p.m. No complicity possible "Punishing a conscientious expert just because another expert comes to a different conclusion cannot and must not be right," says the PMEDA founder's lawyer. This is also not the case with judges, he continues. The psychiatrist himself worked independently of PMEDA and received a flat fee, the lawyer continues. He thus addresses the allegations of enrichment. The PMEDA founder had only signed the completed report after the exploration. Thus, from a legal point of view, complicity is not possible.

2.25 p.m. Signature "only a formal act" The PMEDA founder is aware of the accusation that he co-signed the expert opinion, although he is allegedly not professionally qualified to do so. However, this is not relevant under criminal law, says the lawyer. The PMEDA founder should therefore be acquitted. The neurologist had not participated in the preparation of the expert opinion. This can be seen, for example, in the expert report, which only refers to "the expert" and not "the experts". The co-signature was the result of a standardized procedure. With his signature, he had merely confirmed that the expert opinion was formally correct and that he had read it. His signature was merely a formal act.

2.22 p.m. Now the PMEDA founder's lawyer is speaking The PMEDA founder's lawyer now speaks. He agrees with the plea of the psychiatrist's lawyer and begins by saying that he will refrain from repeating himself. In addition to the statements, he had several comments. First, the PMEDA founder's lawyer criticized the prosecution's indictment. "The fact that you need 14 pages to write down the charges speaks volumes," says the lawyer. The document is "long and convoluted" and even he had difficulty understanding the exact charges, says the lawyer.

2.19 pm Psychiatrist to be acquitted in full "The public prosecutor's accusations are unfounded," says the lawyer. The ban on working and the expulsion from the country are unfounded and would have enormous negative consequences. "The public prosecutor's office has allowed itself to be massively influenced by the media interest and the political developments surrounding PMEDA," the psychiatrist's lawyer continues. The psychiatrist should therefore be acquitted in full.

2.06 pm "No interest in deliberate misrepresentations" According to the lawyer, the psychiatrist had not made any false statements. He had also not painted a false overall picture. Moreover, he had not concealed anything, as the public prosecutor accused him of doing. The psychiatrist could no longer say exactly whether the two tests mentioned were carried out. If this was not the case, it was probably an editorial oversight in the drafting of the report. However, it would not be intentional, says the lawyer. "It must also be emphatically stated that the two tests were not necessary to prove a psychiatric illness." The fact that the medication taken was not mentioned by name was irrelevant, the lawyer continued. These had played no role in the decision. "The accusation that the psychiatrist deliberately provided false information is simply unsupported," the lawyer continues. The insurance companies are interested in expert opinions that enable a conclusive assessment of the case. The psychiatrist has no interest in making deliberately false statements that can be refuted beyond doubt.

2.01 p.m. Cardiology report once again an issue The cardiology report is also mentioned again. The lawyer reiterates that the psychiatrist could not and should not comment on it, as he lacks the necessary expertise. The psychiatrist also emphasized this during the questioning in the morning (see ticker entry at 9.53 am). Essentially, the lawyer emphasized that the psychiatrist had to form his own opinion.

1.56 p.m. Private plaintiff publishes 600-page book The degree of depression has clearly improved as a result of the treatment, the lawyer continues. In the meantime, the private plaintiff has published a 600-page book. "It is unclear how this should have been possible with the restrictions mentioned above," the lawyer continues.

1.53 pm "Problematic" employment relationship The psychiatrist had concluded that only mild depression was still present. At the time, there were no indications of any other diagnosis. The lawyer went on to say that the employment relationship had been terminated and was "problematic". The lawyer also rejects the accusation that the psychiatrist did not sufficiently consider the reports from the other clinics. These were clearly addressed in the expert opinion. The expert opinion does not deny that the private plaintiff could have suffered from moderate depression - however, at the time the expert opinion was drawn up, only a mild depressive phase had been identified. There had been a clear improvement as a result of the treatment.

1.48 p.m. Severity of the depression varies According to the public prosecutor's office, the psychiatrist was not interested in exactly what work the plaintiff was doing. But that is not the case, says the lawyer. The psychiatrist had indeed read the reports and also looked into the plaintiff's background. However, he came to the conclusion that there was no basis for an inability to work. Another doctor later explained this in a separate report. The severity of the depressive episodes differed in the various expert opinions. This is normal for depressive episodes, the lawyer continued. There are good and bad times. Therefore, there could be no question of deliberate misrepresentation.

1.42 p.m. "Tests were not necessary" Now it's about the tests. The psychiatrist could no longer say exactly whether the two tests mentioned were carried out. If this was not the case, it was probably an editorial oversight in the drafting of the report. However, it would not be intentional, says the lawyer. "It must also be emphatically stated that the two tests were not necessary to prove a psychiatric illness." The tests would be used for dementia and Alzheimer's, but not for depression as in the case of the private plaintiff. Whether the tests were carried out or not is therefore irrelevant, says the lawyer. They are not relevant anyway.

1.32 p.m. Trial continues The trial continues after the lunch break. The psychiatrist's lawyer goes on to explain why he should be acquitted of all charges. After the interview, an editorial bundling and documentation had taken place in order to increase the readability of the expert opinion. There was therefore no misrepresentation regarding the duration of the preparation. The defense lawyer also rejects the accusation that the duration of the interview was clearly too short to make a well-founded decision. Here, too, there was no misjudgement, as the duration of the interview played no role in the diagnosis. Now it's about the medication. The sleeping pills are not mentioned exactly in the expert opinion, but this is merely a possible inaccuracy. However, the sleep disturbance is mentioned. However, the improvement in the sleep disorder, namely that the plaintiff "sleeps better", as stated, speaks for a positive therapeutic effect.

11.47 a.m. Lunch break until 1.30 pm The public prosecutor's office accuses the psychiatrist of deliberately misrepresenting or concealing relevant facts, the lawyer continued, including with the intention of enriching himself. It was already clear from earlier proceedings that the expert reports drawn up by the psychiatrist were to be regarded as medical certificates, the lawyer continued. The judge interrupts the lawyer for the lunch break. The proceedings resume at 1.30 pm.

11.34 a.m. Sound recording is the topic once again Now it's once again about the audio recording. This would not contain any aspects that would constitute criminal conduct on the part of the psychiatrist. Furthermore, the recording could not be used legally as it had been made secretly. The public prosecutor's office had already charged the private claimant with multiple unauthorized recordings. The proceedings against him had been discontinued due to the statute of limitations. The sound recording had been obtained illegally and could therefore not be used - the lawyer justified this by referring to existing case law in various cases. There are indications that the submitted audio recording does not reflect the entire assessment, the lawyer continues. He had informed his lawyer that the recording had lasted around 45 minutes. However, the audio recording only lasted around 35 minutes.

11.27 a.m. Psychiatrist allegedly only found out about the allegations five years later The files show that the daily sickness allowance fund wanted to obtain a psychiatric opinion and a second opinion on the inability to work. The latter had submitted a list of questions, the questions had been limited. According to the psychiatrist's lawyer, the expert opinion only served to answer the specified questions. Now the lawyer quotes from a non-application order issued by the public prosecutor's office in another case. At the time, the PMEDA founder had stated that different doctors often came to different conclusions about the same patients. The public prosecutor's office fully agreed with these statements. The psychiatrist's lawyer then went on to discuss the various expert opinions and medical reports. "The psychiatrist only found out about the allegations against him five years later - when the criminal complaint was filed. He was no longer able to remember the individual details."

11.21 a.m. "Mistakes can happen" The psychiatrist had denied the allegations from the outset, the lawyer continued. Nevertheless, the public prosecutor's office continued the proceedings. In April 2023, the public prosecutor's office discontinued the proceedings, and this ruling was subsequently overturned by the Zurich High Court. "Errors or inaccuracies can also occur in a psychiatric environment, and this cannot be ruled out in this report. However, the psychiatrist can rule out the possibility that he deliberately misrepresented facts or results."

11.16 a.m. Now comes the psychiatrist's lawyer's plea Now the psychiatrist's lawyer speaks. He announces that his plea will take between 1.5 and 2 hours. He only filed his criminal complaint around five years after the investigation. "He simply didn't agree with the outcome and tried to instrumentalize the criminal authorities," says the lawyer. The Social Insurance Court of the City of Zurich had already ruled in 2015 that the expert opinion "should not be called into question", according to the lawyer. The fact that the public prosecutor's office nevertheless stuck to the accusation speaks for itself. "The public prosecutor's office allowed itself to be influenced by the reporting on PMEDA," the lawyer accuses the public prosecutor. "The psychiatrist's entire professional existence is now at stake." It is very dangerous if the psychiatrist has to go to court "because the outcome of the proceedings does not suit the plaintiff."

11.12 a.m. Plaintiff's lawyer joins in The private plaintiff's lawyer is brief. He basically agrees with the statements of the public prosecutor.

11.10 a.m. "We don't want such false experts" "We don't want any such false experts," says the public prosecutor about the possible expulsion from the country. That is why he is sticking to it.

11.02 a.m. "Acted almost deliberately" "This is not at all serious," says the public prosecutor. "No one would seriously want to claim that the case was medically complex. The case was relatively clear, even for us lawyers. All the experts say that the man completely overdid himself - right up to the heart attack. He wants to explain all of this, and yet he keeps getting stalled. Anyone who acts like the psychiatric expert is acting almost deliberately," continues the public prosecutor. "And as for the PMEDA founder: the fact that he co-signed the expert opinion without ever having seen the man, even though he is a cardiologist and not a psychiatrist, is almost an acceptance of medical malpractice." The psychiatrist had known that the cardiologist had no authority - but both had signed anyway. "The report was sent to the insurance company anyway and had the expected effect." One of the accusations, the creation of a false medical certificate, is now time-barred - but not the charges of forgery and fraud. In its ruling, the High Court had clearly instructed that this criminal offense had to be pursued further - although the public prosecutor's office had wanted to discontinue the proceedings, says the public prosecutor.

10.58 a.m. How dangerous was the resumption of work? "There has to be a minimum level of care," says the public prosecutor. "The audio recording also confirms that the plaintiff said that he only slept well because of the medication. But that is precisely not stated in the expert opinion. They clearly belong in the expert opinion because they are legally relevant." The two tests (see ticker entry 9.44 a.m.) had also never been carried out, although they were legally relevant facts. The plaintiff had wanted to present facts several times and had been "downright stifled" by the psychiatrist. The two doctors had signed the report jointly, although one of them had never even seen the plaintiff, the public prosecutor continued. The two doctors' reports are also brought up again. The public prosecutor said that the reports had been submitted. One of the medical reports clearly stated "that the resumption of work would also be dangerous from a cardiological point of view". Another report stated that resuming work with reduced stress resistance would increase his depressive symptoms. The psychiatrist had known all this and had even quoted from it in his report.

10.48 hrs Exploration only lasted around 45 minutes The exploration had not lasted over 90 minutes. It had lasted at least 35 minutes, but no more than 45 minutes. "Three quarters of an hour after the greeting, he was back on the street, as he also wrote in his email to the lawyer - so only about half the duration listed in the expert opinion," says the public prosecutor. "Half of it is simply missing."

10.37 a.m. Now the public prosecutor speaks The trial has now resumed. The public prosecutor is now speaking. He is sticking to the motions. The private plaintiff was able to reproduce the conversations with the doctors almost verbatim - even after so many years. The statements of his former lawyer, who had never listened to the audio recording of the PMEDA conversation, were consistent with the statements of the private plaintiff. They were therefore clearly substantiated. The private claimant only found out at reception that he had to go to Mast. He then researched the fact that he had no professional qualifications. The plaintiff protested at the reception desk and spoke to the lawyer - the email correspondence was submitted to the court. The audio recording is also an issue. The question of usability is raised. "Stopping the audio recording of the conversation would have had serious consequences for the plaintiff," says the public prosecutor. "An announcement of the audio recording could have meant that the expert opinion interview would have been aborted - also with serious consequences."

10.10 a.m. Complex case The case is relatively complex. The judge is now working his way step by step through the accusations made in the indictment. The psychiatrist says he has read the criticisms of the past months and years in detail. "Fortunately, I realized that I don't have to change anything about the way I work. The points of criticism certainly do not relate to the expert opinion we are discussing today," says the psychiatrist. Now it's about the penalties demanded. A prison sentence, expulsion from the country, a ban on working and the private plaintiff's civil claims are all on the table. The psychiatrist refers to the defense lawyer's plea. The court adjourns the hearing until 10.35 am

10.03 a.m. Accusation of enrichment in the room Now it's about the accusation of enrichment. According to the indictment, the doctors had enriched PMEDA "and thus themselves with regard to the fee for what was in reality a far less costly expert opinion". This is incorrect, says the psychiatrist. The indictment further states that the expert opinion "could have enriched the insurance company, authorities and third parties by saving money." The psychiatrist says: "I could say a lot about this. But it is simply incorrect."

10 a.m. What role did the PMEDA founder really play? Now it's about the role of the PMEDA founder, who is not present today. According to the indictment, he made an assessment without ever having seen the private plaintiff. According to the psychiatrist, the PMEDA founder proofread the finished report and only checked formal aspects. The indictment also states that the PMEDA founder was a specialist in neurology and therefore not qualified to make psychiatric assessments and judgments. The specialist again points out that he only examined formal aspects. "So you could have used a German specialist?" asks the judge. "Theoretically yes," says the psychiatrist.

9.53 a.m. Other reports not acknowledged? The point is that, according to the indictment, a medical report had already been drawn up earlier. The doctor is a cardiologist, says the psychiatrist, he is not authorized to comment on these diagnoses. According to the indictment, he is accused of not having taken sufficient notice of this report. "I can reject that quite clearly," says the psychiatrist. "According to the report, the cardiological illness was the trigger for the worsening of the depression that ultimately led to the examination," says the psychiatrist. He does not want to comment on this, but has acknowledged it accordingly. Other reports are also mentioned. "The two assessments were carried out well in advance of each other. A depressive episode seems plausible to me, I also noted that. However, this was no longer the case at the time of my examination. But as a psychiatrist, I have to form my own opinion."

9.46 am Classified, not dismissed The psychiatrist clearly rejects the accusation that the private plaintiff was written fit for work after a medically inadequate examination. "As a psychiatrist, you naturally always observe various things and put them in context with all the other information. You then make a diagnosis as the core element." The private plaintiff testified that he "had to do everything against an inner drive." The psychiatrist says that you always have to classify such statements. He did not dismiss these complaints, but classified them. That is his job as a psychiatrist.

9.44 a.m. Tests not carried out The indictment also states that, according to the expert opinion, the psychiatrist had carried out the three-term test and the subtraction test during the assessment interview with the private plaintiff - but neither doctor had carried out this test. "I clearly deny that things were deliberately misrepresented or presented differently," says the psychiatrist. "But if this is the case, it is an editorial error that the tests were not deleted or something similar" The psychiatrist also says that the two tests were not relevant to the private plaintiff's diagnosis of illness.

9.40 a.m. Was the sleeping pill mentioned Now it's about the mention of a sleeping pill. According to the indictment, the two doctors stated that the private plaintiff was "currently sleeping well" and knowingly failed to mention that this was only possible with medication. "If these were not mentioned, it is a maximum oversight. But we talked about it and it is also recorded in the expert report."

9.37 a.m. How long did the investigation take? The entire investigation only lasted between 35 and 45 minutes, according to the indictment. This clearly does not meet the requirements. "The mere number is not suitable, it also depends on the complexity of the case," says the psychiatrist. The social court has already made fairly clear rulings in such cases. The psychiatrist clearly rejects the accusation that this does not meet the requirements. "This has also been clearly affirmed by other instances, namely the Social Court."

9.30 a.m. How did the preparation work? The private claimant had been written off work since 2012 and was summoned to the aforementioned examination in 2013, says the judge. He wants to know how exactly the psychiatrist prepared for the examination. "That was 12 years ago, so it's not possible to give detailed information," says the psychiatrist. But he had studied the files in advance and looked at the history. How much time this takes depends on the complexity of the case and other factors. "There are cases where you don't get any information at all. Sometimes you receive 2,500 pages of files, which takes several days to prepare," says the psychiatrist.

9.28 a.m. Commissioned for expert opinions Now it's all about the case. The psychiatrist says that he has been writing expert reports ever since he started working as a doctor. Expert opinions are also part of his training as a psychiatrist, he replies to the judge's questions. He then went on to further his education privately. He was self-employed and was commissioned by the PMEDA to provide expert opinions - which is why he came to Switzerland.

9.21 a.m. "I am naturally excited" The court has decided that the proceedings will continue - against both defendants. Now the questioning of the 52-year-old psychiatrist begins. "Of course I'm excited. A lot is riding on today's hearing," he says. He doesn't want to answer any questions about himself today, "because of the media interest". He had already submitted numerous details in writing in advance. He now refers to these for all of the judge's questions.

9.14 a.m. First interruption of the hearing The private plaintiff's lawyer wants to know whether the statement that the right to be heard has not been violated is irrevocable. The PMEDA founder's lawyer answers in the affirmative. The court interrupts the hearing.

9.11 a.m. "Would have recommended refusing to testify" The company founder's lawyer says that the proceedings are also a great burden for the 72-year-old. However, he requests that the hearings not be severed. "We would have recommended that our client refuse to testify anyway." The judge asks whether the lawyer does not consider his right to be heard to have been violated. "I don't think so."

9.08 a.m. Proceedings to be severed The judge explains that the proceedings have been going on for seven years. The founder of the company had already been excused at the last hearing for medical reasons. That is why the court wants to sever the proceedings against the founder - so that the proceedings against the psychiatrist present can continue.

9.03 a.m. Trial begins The presiding judge opens the trial. The younger of the two doctors is present, the founder of the company is not present - for medical reasons, according to the judge. Show more

Two former IV experts from the controversial company PMEDA are on trial in Zurich for fraud and falsification of documents. They are alleged to have wrongly declared a man unfit for work to be healthy.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding steep penalties for the two Germans, as the indictment shows. They are to receive expulsions from the country and bans from working.

For the younger of the two doctors, a 52-year-old psychiatrist, the public prosecutor is demanding a prison sentence of three years and a fine of 10,000 francs. He is to serve one year of the prison sentence and the remainder would be subject to a two-year probationary period.

The founder of the company, a 72-year-old neurologist, is to receive a conditional prison sentence of two years and a fine of CHF 5,000. A probationary period of two years would also apply to his prison sentence.

IV offices ordered expert opinions for 14 million francs

Both individuals should also be expelled from the country for five years, the public prosecutor's office demands in the indictment.

The events date back to 2013. PMEDA prepared a psychiatric report on an employee on sick leave. The doctors certified that he was healthy. The man recorded the conversations, which earned him his own criminal proceedings, which are still pending. He later forwarded the recordings to "Kassensturz".

It later emerged that PMEDA was one of the major players on the market from at least 2013 to 2018. The Swiss IV offices ordered expert opinions from PMEDA for over CHF 14 million in those six years.

Confederation ended cooperation

The indictment states that the doctors' work as part of the psychiatric assessment of the patient was "in no way sufficient" and contained false statements. In addition to fraud, the two defendants are to be prosecuted for forgery of documents. The presumption of innocence applies to them. The 52-year-old told SRF in January that he had certainly not deliberately made false statements.

The company was repeatedly criticized for incorrect expert opinions. It went into liquidation in 2023. The Federal Social Insurance Office had previously terminated the collaboration.