Brian Keller has been arrested after a brawl in Zurich.

The Zurich justice system released Brian Keller from custody on Tuesday. However, he is subject to alternative measures until further notice.

Brian Keller has been released from custody. This was announced by the Zurich Public Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday. The compulsory measures court had approved an application by his lawyers. Keller had been back in prison since the beginning of May.

However, the "most famous prisoner in Switzerland" is subject to so-called substitute measures, which are intended to prevent future crimes. The senior public prosecutor's office specifically mentions psychotherapy and socio-educational support.

In addition, he is banned from contact with his opponent "Skorp80", whom he had knocked down. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor's office is continuing the criminal proceedings against him for incitement to crime or violence and assault.

