Whether fighter jet procurement, drone project or Patriot missiles: The Zurich law firm Homburger was involved almost everywhere - and bills the DDPS heavily. Now the political pressure is growing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The DDPS has commissioned the Homburger law firm in more than 50 cases since 2021 and paid a total of CHF 2.5 million.

The consultations concerned almost all of the DDPS's major problem projects, including the ADS15 drone and the Florako air surveillance system.

SP member of the Council of States Franziska Roth is calling for the cooperation with Homburger to be terminated immediately. Show more

Over the past four years, the Department of Defense (DDPS) has repeatedly relied on the services of the Zurich law firm Homburger - and spent a total of CHF 2.5 million on them. This was reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, citing an internal list published in accordance with the Public Disclosure Act.

According to the list, Homburger worked for the DDPS in at least nine areas - including almost all projects that have made headlines in recent years. Consultations relating to the purchase of the F-35 fighter jets are particularly significant. According to the DDPS, two expert reports from 2021 confirmed the fixed price for the jets. Homburger received over CHF 100,000 for additional F-35-related advice after 2023 alone.

The law firm was also involved in other major projects: The legal support for the ADS15 scandal drone, whose deployment has been delayed for years, cost around CHF 305,000.

Homburger billed CHF 145,000 for the Florako airspace surveillance system, which was to be modernized at a cost of CHF 300 million. The DDPS even sought legal advice for CHF 35,000 for the modernization of army telecommunications, the costs of which have risen to CHF 1.6 billion.

"End cooperation immediately"

It is unusual that Homburger was also consulted for media inquiries. According to the report, the DDPS spent around 175,000 Swiss francs over two years on advice for requests for information from journalists under the Public Information Act.

SP member of the Council of States Franziska Roth sharply criticized the practice: "The DDPS must end its collaboration with Homburger immediately." There is a suspicion that the law firm provided "poor advice" on the F-35. In addition, the procedure could mean that the department mistrusted its own administration or obtained expert opinions for favors.

The DDPS rejects the accusations. The law firm had worked in accordance with the applicable tariffs and could also be commissioned to provide advice in the future. A cost ceiling of eight million francs for legal advice agreed last year is divided between Homburger and five other law firms.

