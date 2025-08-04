The Ferrari crashed into the crash barrier. Kantonspolizei Uri

On Sunday, a Ferrari with Zurich license plates crashed on the A2 in Silenen UR. A lot of damage was caused.

Sven Ziegler

The Uri cantonal police were informed of a traffic accident on the A2 highway shortly after 08:45 on Sunday. The driver of a vehicle with Zurich license plates lost control of his car near Silenen UR and collided sideways with the crash barrier.

He suffered minor injuries in the accident. Property damage of around CHF 70,000 was caused.

The emergency services of the Uri Cantonal Hospital, the Office for National Roads Operations, the maintenance service of the Uri Building Department, a local towing company and the Uri cantonal police were deployed.