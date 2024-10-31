A man exposed himself in a Landi store. (archive picture) sda

A 31-year-old man from Zurich has been convicted after exposing his genitals in a Landi store in St. Gallen. The sentence includes a fine and compensation payments.

If he does not pay, he faces prison.

An unusual incident occurred at the beginning of May in a Landi store in the canton of St. Gallen when a 31-year-old man from Zurich entered the store. Instead of stocking up on gardening supplies, he had other intentions.

After about 15 minutes in the store, he was noticed by a saleswoman who saw him at the checkout with his pants down and his penis exposed. This scene led to a report to the police, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The public prosecutor's office in St. Gallen established that the man had committed the crime deliberately and intentionally. In doing so, he took the risk of violating the sales clerk's right to sexual self-determination and impairing her sense of security. These findings led to a charge of exhibitionism.

Threat of prison

At the beginning of October, the man from Zurich was finally found guilty. The sentence imposed includes a fine of 300 francs. If he does not pay this, he faces three days in prison. He must also pay 300 francs in compensation to the sales clerk concerned. The costs of the proceedings amount to 550 francs, which he will also have to pay. A civil claim for 1,500 francs will be dealt with separately.

The penalty order is not yet legally binding, which means that the convicted person has the opportunity to lodge an appeal.