The inscription on the "Haus zum Mohrentanz" in Zurich's Niederdorf district is to be removed. sda (Archivbild)

Following a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court, the city of Zurich may finally cover up two house names in Niederdorf. The Zurich Heritage Society wanted explanatory plaques instead.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the Zurich Heritage Society against the planned covering of two inscriptions in Zurich.

The appeal was dismissed on formal grounds. The Federal Supreme Court did not comment on the substance of the case.

This means that after four years of legal dispute, the city of Zurich can finally cover the two inscriptions "Zum Mohrenkopf" and "Zum Mohrentanz" in Niederdorf.

In 2021, the city of Zurich decided to cover up the controversial inscriptions. Show more

After more than four years, a legal dispute over two house names in Zurich has come to an end. The Zurich Heritage Society (ZVH) had filed a lawsuit against a decision made by Mayor Corine Mauch (SP) in 2021. The association preferred explanatory plaques for historical classification instead.

ZVH not entitled to complain

The inscriptions are attached to two municipal properties in Niederdorf. Now the inscriptions "Zum Mohrenkopf" and "Zum Mohrentanz" may be covered over.

The Federal Supreme Court finally dismissed the appeal by the Heritage Society, as can be seen from the ruling published on Wednesday. However, it did not comment on the substance of the issue. It did not address the appeal for formal reasons.

It merely stated that the Zürcher Heimatschutz was not entitled to appeal as an organization not active throughout Switzerland.

ZVH regrets the ruling

Dembah Fofanah is pleased with the ruling. The co-founder of the "Vo da" collective had suggested covering the sign in a letter to the city. "The removal of racist terms and symbols from public spaces is a commitment to a society in which all people belong equally," Fofanah told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The fact that it has now taken a decision by the Federal Supreme Court shows how stubbornly the fundamental rights of black people are still being fought over in Switzerland.

The Zürcher Heimatschutz, on the other hand, regrets the ruling, particularly because there was no substantive review by the court. According to a communiqué issued on Wednesday, an in-depth investigation into the protection of the two buildings in Zurich with the 'incriminated' inscriptions has never been carried out. According to the ZVH, thorough investigations into the significance of the inscriptions in terms of monument preservation were also lacking.