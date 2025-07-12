The Sihlquai Migrolino is located near the Oberer Letten outdoor pool. Bild: sunflower/CC BY-SA 4.0

Bikinis, swimming trunks and bare midriffs are now taboo in the Migrolino store on Zurich's Sihlquai. Migros justifies the ban with hygiene, safety - and decency.

Petar Marjanović

In the Migrolino store on Zurich's Sihlquai, customers are now only allowed to shop fully clothed. A new sign at the entrance makes it clear: swimming trunks, bikinis and bare midriffs are not permitted.

The store is located directly on the Limmat, not far from the Oberer Letten outdoor pool - which means that in summer, people often enter the store in their swimwear.

As Migros spokeswoman Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir explained to "Nau.ch", hygiene and safety are paramount: "Some customers came into the store bare-chested, barefoot or still wearing dripping swimming trunks." The aim was to prevent anyone from slipping or the staff having to constantly mop up water.

The ban applies to all genders: anyone wearing a bikini top or swimsuit should wear a T-shirt over it. Migros does not want to introduce a dress code; it is relying on "common sense", Huguenin-dit-Lenoir told "Nau".

Not everyone is sympathetic: in an interview with "20 Minuten", one Böötler employee described the ban as excessive - after all, the store profits from the bathers' sales.

Other retailers such as Denner, Coop and Valora have so far refrained from imposing similar rules, but are also appealing for appropriate clothing when shopping.

