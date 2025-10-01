The Prati family's "Imbiss Riviera" snack stand on Bellevue. KEYSTONE/Andreas Becker

Zurich's municipal council wants to keep the Riviera snack bar and the Bistro&Grill on Lake Zurich. All five motions were referred to the city council by a large majority.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich City Council wants to keep the Riviera snack bar and the Bistro&Grill on Lake Zurich.

Parliament has referred five motions to the city council by a large majority.

The Riviera snack bar is located on Utoquai, the Bistro&Grill on the other side of the Quai Bridge on Bürkliplatz.

According to the FDP and SP, they hired a "host of lawyers" to clarify how the stalls could be saved. Show more

The Riviera snack bar and the Bistro&Grill on the lake are to remain: This is what a majority in Zurich's municipal council demanded on Wednesday. To ensure that the illegal sausage stands do not have to close at the end of the year, parliament referred five motions to the city council.

"These stories are what make Zurich what it is", said Flurin Capaul (FDP), who had submitted the motions to save the sausage stands together with the SP. "It's not just about the food stalls, but also about how much local color we want."

The two stalls have stood on Lake Zurich for decades, providing excursionists and tourists with drinks and sausages. Imbiss Riviera is located on Utoquai, while Bistro&Grill is on the other side of the Quai Bridge on Bürkliplatz.

Another thing they have in common is that the city council wants them to close at the end of the year because there is no legal basis for their continued operation. The snack bars are located in a free zone, there is no entry in the structure plan, no staff checkroom and so on.

"Let's take it a little easier"

According to their own statements, the FDP and SP engaged a "host of lawyers" to clarify how the stalls could be saved. The result was five motions. "With these, we want to create the political will to preserve the estates," said Capaul.

The SP and FDP were successful with the other parties on Wednesday. All five motions were passed with a large majority.

The city of Zurich had already standardized everything: WC cabins, Marroni cabins, litter bins, listed GLP municipal councillor Guy Krayenbühl. "Let's take it a little easier."

The Centre Party also criticized the "lack of pragmatism" of the city council. "Decades of work are being destroyed with a whole host of regulations," said Karin Stepinski. The SVP demanded that the city should not be so over-bureaucratic. The stands could be defined as "excursion destinations" and then they could be saved, said Reto Brüesch.

"A sympathetic request"

City councillor André Odermatt (SP) found it "a sympathetic concern" if the parliamentary groups from left to right would stand up for these two sausage stands. However, at the time of the debate, he saw no way in which the stalls could be saved. "The proposals are simply not feasible."

The Greens were the only parliamentary group to oppose almost all of the five motions. "At some point, all stories come to an end," said Brigitte Fürer. The Greens were against the overbuilding of open spaces on principle. But perhaps a parking lot could be repurposed and the sausage stands set up there.