The Tapinoma ant, which originates from the Mediterranean region, is causing problems for Zurich's municipalities. Controlling them is proving to be a challenge.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The invasive Tapinoma ant has been spreading in Switzerland since 2018.

This is causing major problems in several municipalities in Zurich.

Control is difficult as private landowners cannot be obliged to help and the targeted use of insecticides in fields is severely restricted. Show more

A small insect poses major challenges for Zurich's municipalities. Since the Tapinoma ant was first discovered in Switzerland in 2018, it has been spreading continuously. Out of 15 affected areas, it has only been successfully eradicated in seven so far. Currently, four large areas in the canton are severely affected, as SRF reports.

The Tapinoma ant from the Mediterranean region forms so-called super-colonies. While native species usually only have a few thousand individuals, this invasive species can have millions.

This leads to considerable problems, as the ants crawl into distribution boxes and cause power cuts. In the southern German town of Kehl, a playground had to be closed last summer because the ants had tunneled under the entire area.

In Winterthur, the ants are even obstructing a billion-euro SBB project. They have settled exactly where a tunnel is planned as part of the "multi-track" railroad project to alleviate the bottleneck at Effretikon. The ant has also taken over a potato field in Oetwil an der Limmat and multiplied rapidly. Within five years, it has expanded its territory from one to five hectares.

"Can't force private individuals to do anything."

Agnes Wirth, an affected resident, tells SRF: "There were so many ants, you could no longer see the ground." The municipality is now fighting the pest with insecticides, supported by the canton of Zurich. But the fight is not easy, as Philipp Frei, municipal councillor in Oetwil a.d.L., explains: "We can't force private landowners to do anything."

The colony is particularly large in Volketswil and Schwerzenbach. An area of around 35 football pitches is affected. Katharina Weber from the Zurich Building Department emphasizes the need for a coordinated approach by specialists in order to combat the ants effectively.

This requires a concept and the targeted use of insecticides in the nests in order to minimize the use of poison. Another problem is the use of insecticides on agricultural land. On the potato field in Oetwil a.d.L., the insecticide may only be used at the edge of the field, which makes control even more difficult.

