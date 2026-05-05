The route of the diverted United flight. Flightradar24

It was actually supposed to fly directly from Zurich to New York. But an incident made a change of plan necessary. The United plane made an emergency call and headed for London instead.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A United Airlines flight from Zurich to New York had to be diverted due to an air emergency.

The Boeing 767 sent the emergency code 7700 over France shortly after take-off.

The aircraft later landed at London Heathrow Airport. Show more

There was an incident on board a United Airlines aircraft on a flight from Zurich to New York which necessitated an unscheduled landing. The plane had taken off from Zurich at 10.26 a.m. on Tuesday.

Around 30 minutes later, the Boeing 767 transmitted the emergency code 7700, according to data from "squawk7700". This signal indicates a general air emergency, without clarifying whether it was a medical problem or a technical fault. The emergency call was triggered over French territory and remained active for around ten minutes.

In the meantime, the crew reset the regular transponder code. After a change of course and a loop west of the English Channel, the plane landed safely at London Heathrow Airport. It is not yet known why the emergency occurred.

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