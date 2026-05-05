There was an incident on board a United Airlines aircraft on a flight from Zurich to New York which necessitated an unscheduled landing. The plane had taken off from Zurich at 10.26 a.m. on Tuesday.
Around 30 minutes later, the Boeing 767 transmitted the emergency code 7700, according to data from "squawk7700". This signal indicates a general air emergency, without clarifying whether it was a medical problem or a technical fault. The emergency call was triggered over French territory and remained active for around ten minutes.
In the meantime, the crew reset the regular transponder code. After a change of course and a loop west of the English Channel, the plane landed safely at London Heathrow Airport. It is not yet known why the emergency occurred.