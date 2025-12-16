The Zurich High Court has decided that the custody of the "parking garage murderess" will be converted into an inpatient measure. (archive picture) Keystone

The Zurich High Court has decided that the custody of the "parking garage murderess" will be converted into an inpatient measure. The 52-year-old Austrian woman will therefore receive therapy.

The Zurich High Court approved the application for conversion, as the judge said at the sentencing hearing on Tuesday morning. The "parking garage murderess" will thus receive therapy for her mental disorders and - if this is successful - the chance to be released from prison at a later date. The decision is not yet legally binding.

The now 52-year-old killed a woman in a Zurich parking garage in 1991. In 1997, she committed another homicide, also in Zurich, and was caught a year later. In 2001, she was sentenced to life imprisonment with subsequent custody.