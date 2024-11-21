Senior citizens can rejoice. This year, the federal government will once again be supporting pensioners with the winter coat allowances. (symbolic image) Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Senior citizens in Zurich who are dependent on additional benefits will receive financial support from the city in December.

In mid-December, the city of Zurich will be paying out the winter coat allowance to around 15,000 senior citizens.

Senior citizens who receive supplementary AHV/IV benefits will receive CHF 550 for single people and CHF 825 for married couples.

The prerequisite for the one-off payment is continuous receipt of municipal benefits and residence in Zurich since the beginning of the year.

This year, the city of Zurich is once again providing financial support for senior citizens who are dependent on supplementary benefits to the AHV/IV. This so-called "winter coat allowance" will be paid out to around 15,000 eligible persons in mid-December. The allowance amounts to CHF 550 for single people, while married couples and single people with children receive CHF 825.

The total amount paid out is around 8.7 million francs. In order to receive the allowance, recipients must have lived in Zurich since the beginning of the year and continuously receive communal allowances. This tradition has existed since 1971, with a few exceptions in 1998 and 1999, when the city did not pay out an allowance due to financial difficulties.

Many use the allowance to buy Christmas presents

Originally intended to compensate for the increase in municipal allowances, the one-off payment is now often perceived as a Christmas bonus. Nicole Mylonas, the director of the municipal office for supplementary benefits for AHV/IV, explains that many people use the allowance to bring joy to their grandchildren or others.

The winter coat allowance is a welcome contribution for many senior citizens during the Advent season. It helps to alleviate financial burdens and allows recipients to enjoy the festive season a little more carefree.

