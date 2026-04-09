A notorious paedophile stood before the Zurich High Court on Thursday. (symbolic image) Keystone

In the case of the 68-year-old notorious paedophile, a further expert opinion concludes that he is not treatable. Despite intensive therapy, no risk awareness had been achieved in him, the expert told the Zurich High Court.

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The expert even went so far as to say that therapy in this case would be "an abuse of therapy", i.e. a "very difficult undertaking". The man showed no openness.

The main hearing before the High Court took place in August 2025. Custody is the only way to prevent further victims, argued the prosecutor. The man's lawyer demanded that he be released on conditions. Because a further expert opinion was obtained, the trial will only continue now.

However, the 68-year-old objected, which is why an expert report had to be drawn up. The expert witness regretted in court that a personal examination was not possible. The accused said that he was not in a fit state of health to do so.