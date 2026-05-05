  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Images of incredible intensity Zurich photography pioneer René Groebli dies at the age of 98

SDA

5.5.2026 - 19:27

René Groebli was one of the most experimental personalities in the history of photography.
René Groebli was one of the most experimental personalities in the history of photography.
Archivbild: Keystone

The internationally renowned Swiss photographer René Groebli has died at the age of 98. He was considered one of the most important innovators of post-war photography.

Keystone-SDA

05.05.2026, 19:27

05.05.2026, 19:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Swiss photographer René Groebli has died at the age of 94.
  • In the early 1950s, he photographed reportages worldwide for "Life", "Picture Post" and various other international magazines and agencies.
  • Groebli's style was characterized by the deliberate use of blur and movement.
Show more

Groebli died on Tuesday, according to a statement on his official website. Born in Zurich in 1927, the artist was best known for his atmospheric series of pictures.

Groebli's style was characterized by the deliberate use of blurring and movement. He studied at the Zurich School of Applied Arts under Hans Finsler. After a brief period as a photojournalist in London and for various magazines, Groebli founded his own studio for advertising and industrial photography in the mid-1950s.

Over the past decades, his work has been recognized in numerous international exhibitions. Today, his works can be found in important collections such as the Kunsthaus Zurich and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

More on the topic

World Press Photo Award. These are the best press photos 2024

World Press Photo AwardThese are the best press photos 2024