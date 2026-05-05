Groebli died on Tuesday, according to a statement on his official website. Born in Zurich in 1927, the artist was best known for his atmospheric series of pictures.
Groebli's style was characterized by the deliberate use of blurring and movement. He studied at the Zurich School of Applied Arts under Hans Finsler. After a brief period as a photojournalist in London and for various magazines, Groebli founded his own studio for advertising and industrial photography in the mid-1950s.
Over the past decades, his work has been recognized in numerous international exhibitions. Today, his works can be found in important collections such as the Kunsthaus Zurich and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.