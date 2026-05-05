René Groebli was one of the most experimental personalities in the history of photography. Archivbild: Keystone

The internationally renowned Swiss photographer René Groebli has died at the age of 98. He was considered one of the most important innovators of post-war photography.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss photographer René Groebli has died at the age of 94.

In the early 1950s, he photographed reportages worldwide for "Life", "Picture Post" and various other international magazines and agencies.

Groebli's style was characterized by the deliberate use of blur and movement. Show more

Groebli died on Tuesday, according to a statement on his official website. Born in Zurich in 1927, the artist was best known for his atmospheric series of pictures.

Groebli's style was characterized by the deliberate use of blurring and movement. He studied at the Zurich School of Applied Arts under Hans Finsler. After a brief period as a photojournalist in London and for various magazines, Groebli founded his own studio for advertising and industrial photography in the mid-1950s.

Over the past decades, his work has been recognized in numerous international exhibitions. Today, his works can be found in important collections such as the Kunsthaus Zurich and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.