The Zurich cantonal police caught several drivers speeding on Saturday. Keystone

On Saturday in Neftenbach ZH, the police stopped a speeding driver and four speeders within 45 minutes. Now some of them have lost their driving licenses and one is no longer allowed to drive in Switzerland.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a speed check in Neftenbach ZH, the police stopped a 21-year-old at 141 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h.

Several other drivers were also found to be speeding, some of whom had to surrender their driving license immediately.

The police initiated several charges, including a driving ban for a tourist. Show more

On Saturday evening, the Zurich cantonal police carried out a speed check on Schaffhauserstrasse in Neftenbach ZH in an out-of-town area. They stopped a 21-year-old Swiss man who was driving his car at a net speed of 141 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h. According to a statement, they confiscated his driver's license on the spot and reported him to the public prosecutor's office.

In the course of the check, the police also recorded three other drivers and a female driver at speeds of between 108 km/h and 125 km/h net. One man and the woman had to surrender their driver's licenses immediately on the spot. The police banned another man with tourist status from driving in Switzerland. One driver was allowed to keep his driver's license for the time being.

The Zurich cantonal police reported four cases to the public prosecutor's office, while the fifth case was reported to the competent governor's office.