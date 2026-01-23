Police in Zurich rescued two Swedish brothers from a locked apartment. The eight- and eleven-year-olds had been locked inside for hours without water. In Sweden, 26 reports of concern regarding the children had already been received.

Here's what it's all about In February, the Zurich police rescued two brothers, ages eight and eleven, from a locked apartment.

The children were left alone for hours without water; the windows were covered with boards and black bags.

A total of 26 reports of potential harm had been received in Sweden since 2019; the brothers are now living there again in a supervised facility. Summary created with

Two Swedish brothers, ages eight and eleven, were rescued from a locked apartment in Zurich in February 2026. According to a police report, the children had been locked inside alone for several hours without water.

As "20 Minuten" first reported here, citing the Swedish daily “Dagens Nyheter”, the windows were covered with boards and black bags. The apartment door was secured with a padlock.

According to the report, after the apartment was opened, the brothers immediately ran into the kitchen and drank several glasses of water. One of the rooms smelled of urine, and the air was stale.

The children's father didn't return from work until around 10:40 p.m. The police arrested him.

26 hazard reports received

The case appears to be the culmination so far of a story that has been unfolding for years. The Swedish authorities had been aware of the family since 2019. At that time, the first report of child endangerment was filed regarding the older brother, who was three years old at the time.

In the years that followed, kindergartens, schools, and the police, among others, reported further concerns. In total, the responsible social services agency received 26 reports of potential harm. Approximately 15 investigations into the children’s situation were launched.

According to court documents, the older brother repeatedly came to school hungry and dejected. He is also said to have smelled of urine.

School Hires Security Service

In 2022, the mother was granted sole custody. According to the report, the situation worsened further by the end of 2023.

Following a dispute with the school, the mother is alleged to have threatened staff members. As a result, she was barred from the premises. The school hired a security firm and called the police on three occasions.

In May 2024, the older brother attended his Swedish school for the last time. When the authorities learned that the family wanted to move to Switzerland, the responsible social services committee initially imposed a travel ban on both children.

He also requested that the brothers be placed in state custody. However, both measures were withdrawn shortly thereafter. The documents indicate that this occurred after the family moved.

The mother later explained that the children had moved to Dubai and were living there with relatives.

A note from the landlord leads to the apartment

The brothers were finally tracked down thanks to a tip from their father’s landlord. He notified the Swiss authorities, which led the police to the children in February 2026.

The father later accepted a conviction for violating his duty of care. According to court documents reviewed by *Dagens Nyheter*, he received a suspended sentence.

The two brothers are now back in Sweden. They live together in a supervised facility. They have completely cut off contact with their mother and father.