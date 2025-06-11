The Zurich cantonal police are calling for caution with emails. Symbolic image: Symbolbild: Keystone

Fraudsters are currently trying to steal credit card data from recipients with fake emails and alleged customs claims. The Zurich cantonal police are calling for vigilance.

The Zurich cantonal police are warning of a new scam via the Cybercrimepolice.ch portal. Cyber criminals are using fraudulent emails to demand an alleged import duty to be paid to the logistics company General Logistics Systems (GLS).

This is an attempt to trick recipients into disclosing their credit card details. The cyber criminals pretend to charge customs duties in order to persuade recipients to pay small amounts.

What the police recommend

The police recommend forwarding potential fraud e-mails to Cybercrimepolice.ch immediately. The suspicious emails should be ignored and deleted or moved to the spam folder.

We also warn against clicking on links from e-mails, text messages or other websites, as these may have been altered visually.

Screenshot of the fraudulent e-mail. Screenshot: Cybercrimepolice

Sensitive personal data should also only be disclosed if thorough checks have been carried out beforehand. In case of doubt, it is advisable to contact the company in question directly to clarify the seriousness of the e-mail.

Victims of fraud are advised to inform their financial institution immediately and to block the bank/debit cards involved. It is then advisable to contact the local cantonal police office by telephone in advance and file a complaint.

