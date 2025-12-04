The "Wienachtsdorf" has been held every year on Zurich's Sechseläutenplatz since the winter of 2015. This will soon come to an end: at the end of 2025, the general license for the sponsorship will expire. The city has awarded the contract to a new operator, Future Events GmbH, with the "Bellevue Noël" concept.
Sechseläutenplatz is one of the largest inner-city squares in Switzerland. According to a press release, the city was looking for an overall concept with a specific theme that would ensure a high quality of stay and take the surrounding area into account.
The "Bellevue Noël" concept from Future Events GmbH apparently beat out the previous "Vienna Christmas Village" from "Schöne Bescherung AG". "In addition to the usual Christmas market atmosphere, it features an iconic Advent wreath with a diameter of 50 meters and a walk-on platform at a height of five meters," explains the city in a press release.
With a Sunday candle ritual and the celebration of the values of community, hope, peace and joy, "Bellevue Noël" focuses on strong images and messages. The application was also convincing in terms of sustainability.
Farewell to the previous "Wienachtsdorf"
The "Wienachtsdorf", which has been held on Sechseläutenplatz since 2015, is popular. It has steadily increased its appeal over the years - despite the pandemic in the meantime.
This has contributed significantly to the rise and establishment of Zurich as a Christmas market destination, attracting guests from all over Switzerland and abroad. "This is appreciated by the city of Zurich", the press release states. This does not change the result: the "Wienachtsdorf" is history after the current edition.