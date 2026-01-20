The residents of the "Sugus" houses in the city of Zurich are fighting back against vacancy notices. (archive picture) Keystone

The rental court has made an initial decision in the dispute over the terminations in the "Sugus" houses in Zurich - and has ruled against the owner. But the conflict is likely to continue.

The Zurich Rent Court has declared the termination notices for 26 apartments in the "Sugus Houses" invalid, as the landlady's complaint did not meet formal requirements.

The owner, Regina Bachmann, had given notice to over 100 tenants for the purpose of planned refurbishment, which triggered political resistance and public criticism.

The dispute is additionally burdened by the arrest of the manager for embezzlement; parts of the Bachmann family are distancing themselves from the revaluation strategy. Show more

The Zurich Rent Court has declared the termination notices for 26 apartments in the "Sugus houses" in the city of Zurich invalid. However, this is unlikely to be the end of the legal dispute over the terminations.

Surprising turnaround in the dispute over the apartment terminations in the "Sugus Houses" near Zurich's main train station: the rental court has not accepted the claim brought by the landlords of the "Sugus Houses" against the tenants of 26 apartments due to the procedural requirements not being met, as the court announced on Tuesday.

The arbitration authority's proposed decision will therefore now come into force for these tenants. According to this, the notices of termination issued in November and December 2024 were invalid. The decision of the rental court is not yet legally binding. It can be appealed to the High Court.

200 people have to leave

The media previously reported on the mass termination. More than 200 people are expected to have to move out of the "Sugus" buildings near Zurich's main train station in March 2025. Regina Bachmann, heiress and owner of three of the nine apartment blocks, had given notice to 105 tenants in order to have her property renovated.

This sparked an outcry from politicians, with the SP, FDP and SVP all criticizing Bachmann's decision. There were calls for Bachmann to withdraw the terminations. However, the owner ruled this out.

Manager is arrested

This was later followed by an arrest. As was announced in 2024, the manager of the Sugus buildings was arrested. Among other things, he is being investigated for dishonest management and embezzlement.

She has renamed her real estate company, formerly known as Regina Bachmann Immobilien Zug, and has chosen "Intuiva", a strikingly interchangeable name that leaves her own out of the picture.

The remaining six Sugus houses are owned by Regina Bachmann's two brothers. They do not appear to be interested in an appreciation of the properties and the associated increase in rents. One of the brothers recently told the media that their father wanted to use the houses to create affordable living space near the city center.