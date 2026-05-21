The police seized the youngsters' motorcycles on Thursday morning. (symbolic image) Keystone

Seven young people in the canton of Zurich are said to have repeatedly performed risky motorcycle maneuvers and posted them on social media. The Zurich cantonal police have now arrested them.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich cantonal police arrested seven young men aged between 15 and 19.

They are alleged to have driven dangerous motorcycle maneuvers on public roads and posted them on social media.

Following tips from the public, the police secured more than 20 videos. Show more

The Zurich cantonal police arrested seven young men aged between 15 and 19 on Thursday. They are alleged to have repeatedly carried out dangerous maneuvers on public roads in the canton of Zurich on motorcycles and posted the rides on social media. This was announced by the Zurich police in a statement.

The police were alerted by tips from the public, who pointed out corresponding profiles on social networks. In collaboration with the juvenile prosecutor's office and the public prosecutor's office, specialists from the cantonal police secured more than 20 public videos and identified the suspects.

Gross violations of road traffic law

On Thursday morning, officers struck simultaneously in the districts of Zurich, Winterthur, Bülach, Pfäffikon and Andelfingen. The seven Swiss youths are suspected of having committed various - in some cases serious - violations of road traffic law. In doing so, they endangered uninvolved third parties, the filming parties and themselves.

The police seized evidence and motorcycles during house searches at the homes of those arrested. Those arrested were taken to police stations and questioned about the allegations.

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