After six years, Robin and Cristina Leutwiler are closing their restaurant in Urdorf ZH. The reason: the shortage of skilled workers and the resulting exhaustion.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Steinerhof restaurant in Urdorf ZH is closing at the end of February due to a shortage of staff and exhaustion on the part of the operators.

17 employees will lose their jobs.

It is not yet clear what will happen to the Steinerhof after that. Show more

The Steinerhof restaurant in Urdorf ZH is closing its doors for good at the end of February. The reason for this is the lack of qualified staff and the resulting exhaustion. Robin and Cristina Leutwiler, who ran the restaurant for six years, are giving up their dream.

Robin Leutwiler explains to theLimmataler Tagblatt that he often spent 14 hours a day in the kitchen due to a lack of staff. "Some days I spend 14 hours in the kitchen because I don't have anyone to replace me," he explains. And after closing time at 11 p.m., there was often office work until the early hours of the morning. This workload was not sustainable in the long term.

The decision to close the restaurant was made in November, when the health warning signs could no longer be ignored. Cristina Leutwiler remembers: "He was in pain, but didn't want to go to the doctor because he didn't want to and couldn't miss work in the restaurant." The introduction of a second rest day brought little relief. Robin Leutwiler realized that he hardly had any time left for his family. "I have two children and a wife, but I no longer have time for them," he says.

Lack of skilled workers is the main reason for the closure

The shortage of skilled workers was a decisive factor in the end of the Steinerhof. "Out of three job interviews, two failed in the first five minutes," reports Leutwiler. The working conditions, such as room hours and weekend work, put many applicants off. Cristina Leutwiler adds: "There are also people who apply and then simply don't show up for the interview."

The closure of the restaurant means that 17 employees will lose their jobs. It remains unclear what will happen with the Steinerhof.

Robin Leutwiler is planning to take some time out first to concentrate on his family. "I want to finish up here properly and then just be at home for two or three months," he says. Although he has had enough of the cooking profession for now, he is not ruling out a return, because: "Cooking is my passion, my pride, my profession."

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.