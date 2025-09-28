4.45 p.m.

The people of Zurich have had enough of the noise of leaf blowers: the voters have banned petrol-powered leaf blowers with a 61.7 percent yes vote.

There is also a new restriction on battery-powered models. They may only be used from October to December. Use in other months is only permitted in exceptional cases, for example for street cleaning after the Street Parade.

These new restrictions apply to both private individuals and municipal employees. 75,248 voters were in favor of the necessary partial revision of the police ordinance, while 46,717 rejected the ban on leaf blowers. The voter turnout was 52.8 percent. This referendum came about because the FDP, SVP and Die Mitte/EVP parliamentary groups had launched a referendum against the city parliament's decision. They argued that the ban was an "expression of a ban culture" - in vain.

The fight against leaf blowers has been going on in Zurich for a long time. Back in 2013, the Greens submitted a petition with 4329 signatures to the then city councillor Richard Wolff (AL). The initiative that led to the current ban was submitted by the Greens and SP in 2022.