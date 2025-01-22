The Leutschenbach school building needs to be renovated. Screenshot Google Maps

The Leutschenbach school building was considered a masterpiece when it opened. But 15 years later, it has become clear that the open-plan design causes considerable noise problems. Expensive renovations are now needed.

Sven Ziegler

When the Leutschenbach school building was opened in 2009, it was considered a revolutionary building. The city of Zurich celebrated the five-storey building as a "masterpiece", while architecture enthusiasts from all over the world admired the building. But the reality after 15 years of school operation shows: The innovative openness of the design poses considerable practical challenges. This is reported in theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

The Leutschenbach school building was designed with a concept of transparency and openness. Classrooms without walls and spacious rooms were intended to convey a feeling of freedom. But it was precisely this openness that caused major problems. The noise level caused by hundreds of pupils moving around the corridors and stairwells made everyday school life increasingly difficult. "Children are loud when they run up and down stairs," explains the school management. Instructions to behave quietly had little effect.

Renovation for 4.27 million francs

The high noise levels forced the city of Zurich to take action. During the 2024 summer vacations, numerous glass walls were installed to reduce noise pollution. In addition, the central staircase was fitted with floor-to-ceiling glazing to reduce noise. The total cost of the renovation amounts to CHF 4.27 million. This also includes adjustments to the escape routes and renewed lighting.

The school management is relieved: "The installation of the noise protection measures in the stairwell is already proving its worth," it wrote in the quarterly report. It has become "significantly quieter, which is particularly good for the pupils".

City of Zurich justifies itself

Architect Christian Kerez, who designed the building, defends his original concept: "The acoustics were carefully calculated and checked," he emphasizes. The fact that the school building is now used more intensively by more pupils than planned is the main reason for the acoustic problems. Kerez criticizes the new partition walls and regrets that he was not involved in the conversion: "Of course I regret that I wasn't allowed to build this conversion myself. I think I could have done a better job."

The Department of Buildings and the Department of Education of the City of Zurich emphasize that the building is now used more intensively than when it was planned in 2002. "More than 20 years have passed between the space allocation plan and the architectural competition and the conversion," they say in a joint statement. Whether the basic idea of an open design for a school building was ever realistic remains questionable.