128 apartments are set to be built on the Ifang site in Schwerzenbach, Zurich. But since 2006, the project has been repeatedly delayed by legal objections—including those from the operator of the Globe sex club.

Appeal after appeal Zurich Sex Club Operator Has Been Blocking the Construction of 128 Apartments for 20 Years

No time? blue News summarizes for you The construction of 128 apartments on the Ifang site in Schwerzenbach has been delayed for nearly 20 years. The operator of the Globe sex club and other parties involved are challenging the project in court.

Globe operator Ingo Heidbrink fears conflicts between club patrons and future residents.

The Federal Supreme Court has declined to hear the most recent appeals because additional documentation required for the building permit is still missing.

In Schwerzenbach, Canton of Zurich, the construction of 128 apartments has been delayed for two decades. Since the Ifang site was rezoned for construction in 2006, the operator of the Globe sex club, together with other stakeholders, has repeatedly challenged the project in court. The “Tages-Anzeiger” reports on this .

Globe is considered one of the largest sex clubs in Switzerland. Admission costs 95 francs, and well over 100 men are said to visit the club daily.

According to the report, appeal documents reveal that Globe operator Ingo Heidbrink fears conflicts between club patrons and the future residents of the planned housing development. He has not yet commented to the media on his motives.

Federal Supreme Court Ruling Is Not a Breakthrough

Now, according to the *Tages-Anzeiger*, the Federal Supreme Court has decided not to hear the most recent appeals.

The reason: The building permit was granted only subject to certain conditions, as additional documents must be approved before construction can begin.

However, the Federal Supreme Court’s ruling is not a breakthrough. Further appeals can be filed against the subsequent final decision. This is likely to further delay the completion of the 128-unit housing development.

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