Can the souvenir shop come back after the renovation? Many questions remain unanswered. Screenshot Tripadvisor

The "Bellevue Alp" souvenir shop on Zurich's Limmatquai has to close due to the renovation of the theater on Hechtplatz - at least for a year. The owners fear for their existence.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Bellevue Alp souvenir store on Zurich's Bellevue has to close at the end of the year due to the renovation of the theater on Hechtplatz.

The owners, the Kron couple, are relocating to Rafz, where there is a lack of tourists and sales.

It is unclear whether they will be able to return after the renovation - the planned store space is to be significantly smaller. Show more

The well-known Zurich souvenir store Bellevue Alp on Limmatquai is facing the end: due to the renovation of the theater on Hechtplatz, owners Bernhard (61) and Gaby Kron (59) will have to vacate their store at the end of the year.

The city of Zurich is having the historic building complex extensively renovated - the auditorium is being modernized, the building services replaced and a heat pump installed.

For the Krons, this means a forced break of at least a year. As a temporary solution, they have moved their business to Rafz ZH. But there is a lack of tourists there. "Financially, things are getting tight now," says Bernhard Kron toBlick. He had to stop selling souvenirs, leaving only the watch repair service.

Space shrunk from 52 to 22 square meters

Although the Krons have a preferential right to their old store space, it is uncertain whether they will be able to return. According to a city council resolution, the space is likely to shrink significantly in future - from 52 to around 22 square meters.

"Customers wouldn't even be able to get past each other," criticizes Kron. He also criticizes the city's lack of communication: "The fact that the responsible office won't release any plans makes it extremely difficult for us to plan for the future," Kron told Blick.

Despite everything, the Krons don't want to give up. "We hope that the city will see reason," says Kron. Their goal remains clear: to one day be able to welcome tourists to Bellevue again.