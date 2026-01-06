Zurich's Director of Justice Jacqueline Fehr (archive photo) sda

Zurich SP government councillor Jacqueline Fehr will not be standing again in the 2027 cantonal elections. After three terms in office, the Director of Justice is calling it a day.

Sven Ziegler

Zurich SP government councillor Jacqueline Fehr is not standing for re-election. The 62-year-old will not be standing again in the cantonal elections on April 4, 2027. Fehr made the announcement in Zurich on Tuesday. She initially communicated her decision within the government and to her staff in the morning.

Fehr has headed the Zurich Justice Department since 2015 and has served three terms on the cantonal government to date. During this time, she has implemented several reforms, including a reorganization of pre-trial detention. The aim was to relax Zurich's previously very strict detention regime and focus more on differentiated enforcement models. In addition, she commissioned a scientific study of the historical background to compulsory welfare measures.

In addition to political projects, Fehr's time in office was also accompanied by criticism. The Directorate of Justice repeatedly came under pressure due to negative headlines. Most recently, a data leak attracted attention. Although the incorrect disposal of data carriers concerned processes from the time before Fehr took office, an investigation report criticized her communication in dealing with the incident.

Jacqueline Fehr can look back on a political career spanning decades. Trained as a teacher, she began her career on the Winterthur municipal council in 1990 and was elected to the Zurich cantonal council just one year later. In 1998, she moved to the National Council, where she served for 17 years.

During this time, Fehr gained influence across all parties. In 2009, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper described her as the "most influential person in parliament". A year later, she ran for the Federal Council, but was defeated by Simonetta Sommaruga in the internal party nomination.

The announced withdrawal marks the end of one of the Zurich SP's formative careers in the executive. It remains to be seen who the party will send into the race for Fehr's seat in 2027.