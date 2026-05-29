Cannot stand again for the Zurich SP in the Council of States elections in 2027 Daniel Jositsch (l.) on Thursday evening at the extraordinary delegates' meeting of the SP Canton of Zurich in Schwamendinen. Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

The Zurich SP has refused to re-nominate Council of States member Daniel Jositsch. The decision at the delegates' meeting was narrow, with 109 votes to 94.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The delegates of the SP Canton of Zurich will not be sending their social-liberal Councillor of States back into the race for a seat in the Federal Parliament.

The result shows the deep division between the victorious far-left camp and the defeated moderate wing.

It remains to be seen whether Jacqueline Badran, a very popular National Councillor in the SP, will be able to take up her legacy. Show more

On Thursday evening, the delegates' meeting of the SP Canton of Zurich decided not to nominate its high-profile incumbent Daniel Jositsch for the 2027 Council of States elections. 109 of the 203 delegates present voted against the 61-year-old criminal law professor, 94 in his favor.

Jositsch, who has been a member of the Council of States since 2015, reacted calmly. He regretted the result, which he interpreted as a political signal against the social-liberal wing of the party. He left his personal future open; he would think about it and then inform us.

The result shows the deep division between the victorious far-left camp and the defeated moderate wing. This revealed a geographical divide: The majority of the pro-Jositsch speakers came from rural areas or the agglomeration, while the opponents were mainly from the cities of Zurich and Winterthur.

Reckoning with the past

In the debate prior to the decision, Jositsch admitted that some of his positions met with disapproval in certain circles. However, he was convinced that the SP, as the second largest party, needed a certain breadth and a social-liberal wing. "If you elect me, you have to put up with me as I am," he called out to the delegates. He did not give any specific answers to questions about his Federal Council ambitions or a possible wild candidacy.

Some of the votes from his opponents resembled a reckoning. Jositsch was criticized in part for positions taken years ago, such as detailed regulations in the Asylum Act. His reaction to the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the complaint of the climate seniors and opposition from feminist circles also cost him support. He was also criticized for his earlier attempt to run for election to the Federal Council.

Warning of possible loss of seat

Supporters warned of the consequences. Cantonal councillor Brigitte Röösli, for example, emphasized that without Jositsch there was a risk of losing and called for an end to the exclusion. A trade unionist stated that the party needed both Jositsch and Jacqueline Badran.

Cantonal Councillor Rafael Mörgeli reminded the audience that Emilie Lieberherr was the last SP member of parliament in Zurich before Jositsch. The party had not always agreed with her either and ultimately there had been a rift. Differences had to be dealt with, but a public disagreement was not acceptable. Cantonal Councillor Thomas Marthaler recommended "Better Jositsch in your hand than Jacky on the roof".

It remains to be seen whether the 64-year-old National Councillor Jacqueline Badran, who is very popular in the SP, will be able to succeed him. At least in the nomination process, which the party will carry out before the elections, she should have the best cards.

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