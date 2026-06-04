Zurich Councillor of States Daniel Jositsch has decided to leave the SP. His party regrets his decision and thanks him "for his many years of commitment". It remains to be seen who will stand for the SP in 2027.

Zurich Councillor of States Daniel Jositsch is leaving the SP. He will continue as an independent for the time being.

The SP announced on Thursday that its members would not decide on the nomination until May 2027. "We want to defend the seat in the Zurich Council of States with a social democratic candidate," said Co-President Michèle Dünki-Bättig.

Last week, the delegates of the Zurich SP decided by 109 votes to 94 not to put 61-year-old Jositsch forward for the Council of States elections. National Councillor Jacqueline Badran had previously hinted at a candidacy.