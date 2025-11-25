The driver of a streetcar in Zurich was under the influence of marijuana at the time of an accident in January 2024 (symbolic image). sda

Almost two years ago, a 21-year-old woman was seriously injured in a streetcar accident in Zurich. New findings now show that the streetcar driver was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

Maximilian Haase

In January 2024, there was a serious streetcar accident in Zurich's District 4 in which a young woman suffered life-threatening injuries. It is now clear that the streetcar driver responsible was under the influence of drugs at the time. New research by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper shows that the VBZ driver had smoked marijuana before the journey. The 32-year-old has since lost his job, according to the newspaper.

On that January evening, a 21-year-old pedestrian was crossing Badenerstrasse at an official pedestrian crossing when she was hit by a streetcar on line 2. The vehicle was traveling towards the city centre, coming from Letzigrund. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident and had to be taken to hospital immediately after receiving first aid from the emergency services.

Marijuana consumption before starting work

Specialists from the city police collected evidence at the scene of the accident and the public prosecutor's office ordered blood and urine samples from the driver. According to the penalty order issued by the Zurich public prosecutor's office, the man had consumed marijuana before starting work and should have expected to be unfit to drive, according to the Tages-Anzeiger investigation.

According to the report, the THC limit value applicable in Switzerland, which has been 1.5 micrograms per liter of blood since 2005 and thus effectively corresponds to zero tolerance, was clearly exceeded. At least 4.5 micrograms were detected in the VBZ employee, i.e. three times the maximum permitted value.

Proceedings for assault discontinued

The public prosecutor's office imposed a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of CHF 100. This only becomes effective if the accused commits an offense within two years. In addition, the man had to pay a fine of CHF 400 and procedural costs of CHF 2,400.

However, the public prosecutor discontinued parallel proceedings for negligent bodily harm. This suggests that the pedestrian may not have noticed the approaching streetcar.

"Rare individual case"

Nevertheless, the accident was not without consequences for the accused's job. A VBZ spokeswoman confirmed to the Tages-Anzeiger that the employment relationship was terminated "after clarification and examination of all relevant circumstances".

If you start work under the influence of drugs or alcohol, this is a gross breach of your duty of care and loyalty under your employment contract. If there is any suspicion, appropriate checks are carried out before the start of the shift. The spokesperson is quoted as saying that there are no statistics on similar cases and that this is a "rare individual case".