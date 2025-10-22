The creation of new 30 km/h zones is politically controversial. (symbolic image) sda

A 30 km/h speed limit will soon be introduced around Zurich's main railway station. The city justifies the measure on the grounds of greater safety - while the middle classes speak of harassment and election campaigning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city of Zurich is introducing a 30 km/h speed limit on 24 streets around the main railway station.

The move is justified by over 700 accidents in five years.

FDP politician Marc Bourgeois speaks of a "snail zone" and calls for a Yes to the cantonal mobility initiative. Show more

The city of Zurich is once again intervening in traffic: in future, a 30 km/h speed limit will apply almost everywhere around the main railway station. A total of 24 streets and squares will be affected, including Bahnhofquai, Central, Gessnerallee, Sihlquai, Museumstrasse, Stampfenbachplatz and Walchestrasse. This was announced by the city on Wednesday.

The city argues on the grounds of safety: there have been more than 700 accidents in the HB area over the past five years, resulting in 14 accident blackspots. "The introduction of a 30 km/h speed limit will make the traffic situation clearer and safer," the press release states.

The political opponents are less enthusiastic. Marc Bourgeois, FDP cantonal councillor and traffic expert, sharply criticized the decision on LinkedIn: "Zurich does it again: 30 km/h - this time right around the main train station," he wrote.

Hot vote in 5 weeks

He lists several affected streets - from Gessnerallee to Walchestrasse - and speaks of a "snail zone". During the day, you hardly notice the difference because the traffic comes to a standstill anyway. "But at night, it would be nice to deliver at 50 km/h. But no, that would be too easy," says Bourgeois.

The politician refers to the federal traffic regulations, which stipulate 50 km/h as the rule in built-up areas: "But who cares?"

Burgeois refers to the upcoming vote on the so-called mobility initiative. This would deprive the cities of Zurich and Winterthur of the authority to independently impose speed limits on main cantonal axes.

Federal Council wants to tighten 30 km/h speed limits

In a statement to the NZZ, which also reported on the issue, the city denied any connection with the upcoming vote. It is neither about politics nor about the large-scale conversion of the main station perimeter, but solely about traffic safety.

Pedestrians, bicycles, buses, cars and streetcars intersect in a confined space around the main station in particular - "one of the most complex traffic situations in Switzerland", according to the report.

For the SVP, the decision is a political maneuver. The party speaks of a "forced slowdown" that is intended to make driving in Zurich unattractive.

The decision is also controversial because the Federal Council announced just a few weeks ago that it would be tightening the 30 km/h speed limit nationwide. In future, municipalities will have to prove that such speed reductions do not generate traffic diversions into neighborhoods and do not create new problems.

The state government does not want to ban low speeds on main roads - but the hurdles are to be raised. Cities and the Swiss Transport Club (VCS) criticize the plan as an encroachment on municipal autonomy. SSV Director Monika Litscher told blue News that this would "not only restrict the scope of action of the municipalities, but also that of the cantons".

