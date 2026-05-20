Several people at this language school in Zurich have not been paid their salaries. Maps

Several teachers at a Zurich language school are complaining about missing wages - but even a decision by the justice of the peace will not bring any money to those affected.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you An English teacher in Zurich has not received part of his salary for years, despite a court ruling in his favor.

Several months' wages are still missing or were paid late.

The situation is complicated by a network of companies with similar names, some of which have gone bankrupt.

According to experts, the case highlights a loophole in the system, as claims often come to nothing when there is no money left. Show more

An English teacher taught at a language school in Zurich for three years - but he never received part of his salary. Although a justice of the peace ruled in his favor and ordered the school to pay him, the money never materialized. "I wouldn't have expected something like this in Switzerland," he told the Tages Anzeiger newspaper.

"I'm stunned that you can't get your rightful salary in Switzerland."

The teacher was employed from 2022 to 2025. Of a total of 39 monthly salaries, two are missing in full, 29 were paid late and often only after repeated requests. The wages for January and February 2025 are still outstanding.

Others also affected

Other teachers were also affected. "All the teachers I know at the school have confirmed that they were regularly paid late and that some of them are still waiting for their wages to be paid."

The case is further complicated by the company structure. The original company no longer existed at the time of the decision. Over the years, several companies with similar names emerged, some of which went bankrupt or were liquidated. At the same time, the brand remained in existence and was continued by various companies. At the beginning of 2026, bankruptcy proceedings were also opened against one of these companies - but were discontinued due to a lack of funds.

A former teacher told the Tages-Anzeiger that there had been problems with wages for years. Many had resigned, some had even foregone several months' wages. Despite this, new teachers were always found. "They knew nothing about the school's financial tricks." He had also been offered the prospect of a new company - but he had lost confidence.

A targeted approach?

It is unclear whether this is a case of mismanagement or a targeted approach. The responsible authorities do not consider themselves to be responsible for supervision. At the same time, the case shows a gap in the system: according to one expert, employment contracts can be concluded "comparatively unbureaucratically and largely unsupervised". Although it is possible to sue for claims, "this is of little use if there are no more funds available."

The situation remains frustrating for those affected. Claims should have been filed within 60 days of the bankruptcy - the teachers missed this deadline because they were not informed. The teacher expressed his disappointment to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper: "I have the feeling that our good will and efforts were shamelessly exploited."