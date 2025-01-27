The Rotflue school is going through turbulent times. Google Street View

After a protracted conflict, the school board in Dänikon-Hüttikon ZH is withdrawing completely. The canton now has to appoint an interim head as no one wants to take over.

In the Zurich municipalities of Dänikon and Hüttikon, a long-standing dispute has led to the complete dissolution of the school board. The canton was forced to appoint an interim board as no one was willing to take on the vacant positions.

The conflict that divided the communities began with the introduction of mixed-age learning by a controversial principal who was supported by the old school board. The situation escalated when a parents' association, which opposed the school board, blocked the budget and publicly criticized the school board.

Anonymous accusations of alleged sexual assaults by children of school board members further exacerbated the situation. However, these allegations were investigated under criminal law and dismissed as unfounded.

The resignation of the school council has left a vacuum that no one has yet been willing to fill. The tensions within the community also led to teachers increasingly withdrawing. The hope now is that calm could return following the resignation of the school board, although the future of the school management remains uncertain.

