Bikes as far as the eye can see: over 100 historic mountain bikes and a workshop need a new home because the city of Zurich is reclaiming its civil defense facilities. Image: Stefan Michel

The city of Zurich's civil defense wants its facilities back for itself. Numerous tenants have to vacate their band rooms and hobby cellars. However, this is not related to the global situation.

Christian Braun has been mountain biking for 40 years and collecting such bikes for almost as long. He stores and maintains around 100 historic bikes in a civil defense facility that he rents together with two colleagues.

But now he has to vacate his "bike bunker" in the middle of Zurich. Schutz & Rettung Zürich has terminated their open-ended rental contract, he tells blue News.

Schutz & Rettung Zürich (SRZ) clarified on request that the first active shelters have not been rented out since the beginning of 2025. Contracts for band rehearsal rooms are not being renewed, and there have been a few terminations in the case of storage space.

Braun knows that his private bike museum is located in a civil defense command post, "there are many more rooms than the ones we rent." He and his two co-tenants now have to find a new space for over 100 bikes, a bike workshop, CNC milling machines, lathes and several shelves full of spare parts. They have rented 120 square meters under the Kronenwiese above Letten in Zurich.

Finding something comparable at an affordable price is difficult if not impossible, says Braun. He has already moved into his collection twice.

Civil defense no longer wants to rent out facilities

The SRZ spokesperson explains that there is a "de-rental concept", which stipulates that active protection facilities are available for the sole, unrestricted use of the civil defence organization of the city of Zurich. "Regular civil defense refresher courses are held there, as well as periodic facility inspections by the control authority."

Civil defense practicing its missions is nothing new. Doing this in the existing facilities makes sense. And yet the timing makes you wonder. Is the changed global security situation with the war in Ukraine and questionable US guarantees of assistance to Europe the reason why Civil Defense needs more space for its training?

"There is no connection," replies the LRC spokesperson succinctly. If facilities are rented out, this makes civil defence exercises difficult and generates organizational effort. That's why some of them will be empty in the near future and available for civil defense use at any time.

Public shelters still rented out

According to SRZ, fewer than 20 tenants have been affected by the rental concept so far. It is not yet known how many others will have to give up their band room, hobby cellar or storage space. "From today's perspective, however, it will be a small number." However, an anonymous source speaks of over 60 tenancies that will be terminated. A figure that SRZ has not confirmed.

Nevertheless, rented public shelters are not affected and can continue to be used for other purposes.

This is little consolation for Christian Braun. He is retiring at the end of the year and wants to devote even more time to his collection. Now he will first have to move it to a new location.