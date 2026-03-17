In future, the journey time on the Zurich-Winterthur line should be significantly reduced. Symbolbild: Keystone

SBB is planning to eliminate one of the biggest bottlenecks in the Swiss rail network with an expansion project costing around 3.3 billion Swiss francs. Additional tracks and a tunnel are being built between Zurich and Winterthur.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB is launching its major "MehrSpur Zürich-Winterthur" project.

Upgrades are planned at several stations and preparatory work for the Brüttener Tunnel.

In future, the Zurich-Winterthur journey time is to be reduced to up to 12 minutes.

The project, which will cost around 3.3 billion Swiss francs, is expected to last until 2037. Show more

SBB has defined the construction program for the major "MehrSpur Zürich-Winterthur" project. Work is now starting on the expansion of Wallisellen, Dietlikon, Bassersdorf and Winterthur Töss stations, as the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. Preparatory work is also beginning on the Brüttener Tunnel, the centerpiece of the project.

The aim of the project is to expand the rail network to provide travelers with more long-distance connections in the future. Express trains and S-Bahn trains will run every quarter of an hour. In the fastest case, the journey time from Zurich to Winterthur will be reduced from 20 to twelve minutes.

Specifically, the line between Zurich and Winterthur will be widened to four tracks throughout. This should eliminate the bottleneck on one of the busiest routes in Switzerland.

Preparatory work is now starting on the entire project perimeter: The construction companies are building the construction site and installation areas and SBB is preparing the railroad technology. This work will take several months. The official ground-breaking ceremony for "MehrSpur Zürich-Winterthur" will be celebrated by the federal government, the Canton of Zurich and SBB in summer 2026. Once the main work has been completed - according to the current plan in 2037 - the installations will be dismantled.

"MehrSpur Zurich-Winterthur" construction program Brüttener Tunnel : 9 kilometers long, consisting of two single-track tubes, start of tunnel driving with tunnel boring machines 2029, planned commissioning 2037.

Expansion of Wallisellen railroad station : Wider platforms, adapted entrances and underpasses, construction start 2028, planned commissioning at the end of 2032. To the west of the station, new 580-metre-long single-track bridge. Construction start 2026, planned commissioning 2031.

Expansion of Dietlikon station : additional fourth track, new access to platforms, new footbridge with lifts, new station building. Construction start 2027, planned commissioning summer 2032. The Bahnhofstrasse underpass will be rebuilt at a lower level under the Dietlikon tunnel. Construction start 2028, planned commissioning 2031.

Expansion of Bassersdorf station : new underpasses and step-free access to the platforms. Construction start 2027, planned commissioning summer 2030.

Expansion of Winterthur Töss station : New underpass and step-free access, construction start 2027, planned commissioning end of 2028. In the Neumühle area, an 800-metre-long single-track bridge over existing tracks, construction start 2027, planned commissioning 2034.

Various other structural adjustments to the rail infrastructure between Zurich and Winterthur. Show more

Construction work leads to restrictions and noise

Many construction and installation sites border on residential areas. "Emissions such as construction noise, dust, logistics journeys on the road and vibrations are also unavoidable at night and at weekends," the press release states. SBB is doing its utmost to protect residents from the emissions and will provide regular information about the upcoming work.

From the timetable change in December 2026, there may also be timetable changes for individual S-Bahn lines due to the construction work. The timetable changes will be visible in the online timetable and in the SBB Mobile app from fall 2026.

The costs for the planned extensions between Zurich and Winterthur amount to around CHF 3.3 billion. The project is being financed by the federal railroad infrastructure fund, to which the federal government and cantons, among others, are contributing.

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