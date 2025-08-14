A 23-year-old woman fell around 70 meters in a mountain accident on the Suggiture above Niederried BE on Saturday. The woman from Zurich succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 23-year-old woman fell around 70 meters in a mountain accident on Suggiture above Niederried BE on Saturday. The woman from Zurich succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when a group of four people were descending from Suggiture, as reported by the Bernese cantonal police and the regional public prosecutor's office on Thursday. In the Fleschblatti area, the woman fell over a rock face for as yet unexplained reasons.

The emergency services were able to rescue the woman and transport her to hospital by helicopter. The Bernese cantonal police have launched an investigation into the accident.

The Suggiture, which is just over 2000 meters high, is a summit of the Hardergrat, which stretches from Interlaken high above Lake Brienz towards Brienz.