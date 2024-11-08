The dream of many young women - to work as a model one day. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

The introduction of a Zurich woman to a modeling agency was an expensive affair. A lot of money had to be paid for inclusion in a file and additional photos.

Many young women have just one big wish - to become a model, walk the catwalk in the most beautiful cities in the world and earn a lot of money in the process. But without an agency, this wish remains unfulfilled.

For one woman from Zurich, however, the introduction to a modeling agency was a huge nuisance. According to "20 Minuten", the woman is making serious accusations against the model agency "Prime Models", run by Black Rocket GmbH.

Introduction lasts 20 seconds

The agency allegedly took advantage of the applicants' good faith and charged them a lot of money for inclusion in a file and additional photos. The personal introduction only lasted 20 seconds, after which the earning potential was briefly explained. "They'll take anyone - as long as they pay 425 francs," the Zurich woman told 20 Minuten.

Apparently not an isolated case, but for Ursula Knecht, owner of the "Option Model Agency", it is clear: "Such model agencies bring the whole industry into disrepute." Reputable model agencies do not demand money from prospective models; the agency invests in the models first. Money is only earned if they are successful.

A new business model

Sascha Würth, Managing Director of Black Rocket GmbH, refutes the accusations. Recording is actually free, but a fee is only charged for inclusion in a so-called "e-profile package". This is intended to enable models to find customers independently. This business model probably makes the difference to other agencies, as Würth explains.