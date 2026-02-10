The woman did not accept numerous postal items. KEYSTONE

A woman from Zurich only accepted letters at the post office counter that suited her - she consistently refused to accept court mail. The Federal Supreme Court has now had enough and is imposing a fine.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman from Zurich systematically refused to accept court mail and selected letters at the post office counter.

The Federal Supreme Court judged this behavior to be a breach of good faith and imposed a fine of CHF 2,000.

In addition, the woman must pay CHF 3,000 in legal costs; around 200 files are registered under her name in Lausanne. Show more

A woman from Zurich used a special strategy to defend herself against unwelcome proceedings: Although she collected registered mail from the post office counter, she only accepted those letters that she deemed acceptable. She returned official letters from the court with the note "Acceptance refused".

According to a decision by the Federal Supreme Court quoted by the "Beobachter", this behavior was documented by postal employees and reported to the authorities. The woman had systematically selected and deliberately refused to accept individual items.

The most recent proceedings were triggered by unpaid contributions to a condominium owners' association. After losing before the district and high courts, the woman again appealed to the Federal Supreme Court. As usual, the court demanded an advance on costs. However, the corresponding request for payment was not paid on time.

Rare measure by the Federal Court

The person concerned claimed that the postal delivery was incorrect. The Federal Supreme Court did not agree with this argument. It held that the seven-day collection period was intended to enable working or absent persons to receive registered items - but not to selectively decide whether to accept them at the counter.

Such behavior violates the principle of good faith. Anyone who deliberately rejects court mail cannot later claim lack of knowledge.

The highest court therefore resorted to a rarely used measure: it imposed an administrative fine of CHF 2,000. In addition, it ordered the woman to pay legal costs of CHF 3,000. The court did not address the substantive issues relating to the owner's contributions due to the lack of timely payment of the advance on costs.

According to the decision, around 200 cases have been brought before the Federal Supreme Court in recent years under the name of the complainant.