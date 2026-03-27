Zurich Zoo introduces a new sausage. Zoo Zürich

At Zurich Zoo, the classic veal sausage is disappearing from the grill. They are now using a hybrid sausage with pea protein - for climate reasons.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich Zoo is replacing the classic veal sausage with a variant containing pea protein.

The new sausage is expected to produce around 20 percent fewer greenhouse gases.

This could save around 60 tons of CO₂ per year. Show more

Visitors to Zurich Zoo will have to change their habits. The traditional veal sausage will be removed from the menu and replaced by a newly developed hybrid sausage.

As the zoo writes in a press release, the new variant contains a proportion of plant-based proteins.

The product was developed in collaboration with Mérat. Around 22 percent of the meat is replaced by organic pea protein. The aim is to make meat consumption more sustainable without compromising on taste.

The zoo emphasizes that the taste will not change - but the carbon footprint will.

Significantly less CO₂

According to the zoo, greenhouse gas emissions per sausage are reduced by around 20 percent. Extrapolated to the around 100,000 sausages sold each year, this results in a saving of around 60 tons of CO₂.

According to the zoo, this corresponds to around 233 car journeys from Zurich to Rome.

The new "climate sausage" is just the beginning. Other meat products such as cervelats or minced meat could also be partially replaced by plant-based alternatives in the future.

The aim is to encourage visitors to question their meat consumption.

Two years of development

According to the manufacturer, the new recipe took around two years to develop. Different variations were tested until the taste, quality and sustainability matched.

Whether the new sausage is well received by guests will now be revealed in everyday life.