Zurich Zoo has killed ten djeladas because the group became too large. (archive picture) Keystone

Ten healthy djelada monkeys have been killed at Zurich Zoo. According to the zoo, the measure was necessary because the group had become too large and no space could be found throughout Europe for more animals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is getting quieter in the Semien Mountains at Zurich Zoo. Because there was no more room, ten healthy djeladas were killed - a sad but, according to the zoo, necessary step.

Ten animals that were still playing in their harem groups are no longer alive, as the zoo announced on Monday. Zurich Zoo was forced to kill the primates due to increasing unrest in the clan and a lack of space in other zoos across Europe. It is a farewell to djeladas of different ages.

According to zoo director Severin Dressen, the measure was necessary to keep the group healthy in the long term. The number of animals had recently risen to 48. The bodies of the animals that were killed were made available for research.