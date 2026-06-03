The elephant calf was unable to put any weight on its hind legs. Zoo Zürich

An elephant calf that was only born on Monday had to be euthanized on Tuesday. The young animal was unable to put sufficient weight on its hind legs and was not considered viable, according to the zoo.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich Zoo has euthanized a male baby elephant one day after its birth.

The calf was born on Monday and was unable to stand up on its own.

According to the zoo, it was therefore unable to grow up to be viable. Show more

Zurich Zoo euthanized a baby elephant on Tuesday. The male cub was only born on Monday. However, it was unable to stand up on its own, which, according to the zoo, would not have allowed it to grow up viably.

The male cub had made several strong attempts to stand up, the zoo announced on Wednesday. However, it was unable to put sufficient weight on its hind legs and remained lying on the ground. In the interests of animal welfare, the animal was therefore euthanized.

The prognosis did not allow any prospect of the calf growing up without complications and being viable. After the euthanasia, mother Indi was given the opportunity to say goodbye to her dead cub.

Zoo Director Severin Dressen regrets the death of another young animal. On the one hand, this would have increased the size of the elephant group again after the frustrating losses in recent years, and on the other hand, every successful birth for the Asian elephant is an important contribution to a stable reserve population.

Not the first dead elephant

Non-viable young animals were already born in 2020 and 2023. In 2020, a calf was also presumably trampled to death by other elephants in the group. In September 2025, a young animal died after injuring its leg while playing.

Animal rights activists have repeatedly called on the zoo to stop breeding elephants. The zoo is failing to bring the young animals through, wrote the Fondation Franz Weber in a recent death. The zoo is investing millions in new buildings or the maintenance of enclosures to make captivity more bearable for the animals and more attractive to the public. This is of no benefit to species conservation.

Zurich Zoo has published images and video footage of the elephant cub. Please note that the following images may be incriminating.

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