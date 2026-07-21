The failed construction of the Pantanal aviary at the Zurich Zoo has left behind substantial debt and hundreds of metric tons of unusable steel. Although the former construction company, Baltensperger, has gone bankrupt, it continues to operate virtually seamlessly under a new name.

Here's what it's all about Claims totaling approximately 19 million Swiss francs have been filed against the former Baltensperger AG.

The successor company repurchased machinery, vehicles, and other assets from the bankruptcy estate.

770 metric tons of steel from the aviary will be sold for about 100,000 Swiss francs and melted down. Summary created with

The debacle surrounding the Pantanal aviary at the Zurich Zoo has taken yet another curious turn. The steel components that had already been manufactured will no longer be used in the construction but will instead be scrapped.

As reported by “NZZ" reports, a metal company from Graubünden has purchased around 770 metric tons of steel for approximately 100,000 Swiss francs. The removal of the material is already underway. The material will then be melted down.

Just a few months ago, the figure in question was in the millions. However, the zoo and the foreign construction companies that have since been commissioned no longer have any use for the structure. As a result, new parts must be manufactured for the aviary.

Baltensperger Continues to Operate Under a New Name

A lot has changed at the former contractor as well, as the “NZZ” goes on to report. Baltensperger AG filed for bankruptcy following the dispute with the zoo. A rescue company that had already been established is now continuing operations as Baltensperger Stahl AG.

The new company has purchased machinery, raw materials, vehicles, and other items from the bankruptcy estate. Nearly all of the more than 70 former employees remain on the payroll.

For creditors, however, the situation remains uncertain. According to bankruptcy documents, claims totaling approximately 19 million Swiss francs are offset by assets worth just under 11 million Swiss francs. It is still unclear how much money each creditor will recover.

The Zurich Zoo had always denied responsibility for the collapse of its predecessor company. However, according to the *NZZ*, there is no evidence that the company was experiencing major financial or operational problems even before the aviary project. According to a company spokesperson, “the Pantanal project alone was the trigger for this economic crisis,” the report continues.

The Zurich Zoo had revoked the contract in December 2025. In the meantime, the Slovak company Stakotra and the Italian steel constructor Cimolai are taking over construction of the massive structure. However, it is unclear when the aviary—which was originally scheduled to be completed in 2028—will reopen.