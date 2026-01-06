Lots of garbage is currently lying around on and next to Zurich's Langstrasse - and nobody is cleaning it up. Picture: blue News

Mountains of garbage pile up night after night on Zurich's Langstrasse. Almost every morning, the neighborhood looks like new again. Not so these days. Why all the dirt now? blue News asked.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Langstrasse in Zurich , garbage sometimes collects so high at the weekend that there is no getting through on the sidewalk.

These days, the littering problem seems to be particularly bad on the popular exit mile in district 4.

blue News asked the city authorities why Langstrasse is currently so dirty. Show more

Beer bottles, paper, plastic cups and PET bottles line the asphalt. Lots of beer cans lie on the street.

Anyone walking through the Langstrasse district of Zurich yesterday Sunday afternoon could not believe their eyes:

Mountains of garbage as far as the eye can see.

"What kind of mess is this?" one resident was annoyed. Another wondered whether the garbage in District 4 was no longer being cleared from the streets on Sunday mornings.

Garbage collection runs "properly"

Carelessly throwing away waste where it accumulates is known as littering - and is an even bigger problem than usual on Langstrasse these days.

blue News asked the city authorities whether there are currently any difficulties in clearing litter in Zurich.

Garbage collection, i.e. the emptying of containers and recycling collection points, has been "running smoothly" over the past few days, explains Tobias Nussbaum, media spokesperson for Entsorgung und Recycling Zürich.

The city cleaning department is responsible for the removal of litter, i.e. the cleaning of public land and the emptying of public waste containers. There has been a shift in priorities due to the low temperatures and snowfall over the past few days.

According to media spokesperson Nussbaum, the resources of the city cleaning service have been prioritized in the last few days to "keep the sidewalks and roads throughout the city as free of snow and ice as possible for the safety of all road users".

It is not yet clear when Langstrasse and the sidewalks will be cleaned properly again.

"The cleaning work will be carried out when the capacity is available," says Tobias Nussbaum. He continues: "According to the weather forecasts, the situation is expected to ease by the end of the week."

More videos from the department