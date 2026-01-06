Garbage collection, i.e. the emptying of containers and recycling collection points, has been "running smoothly" over the past few days, explains Tobias Nussbaum, media spokesperson for Entsorgung und Recycling Zürich.
The city cleaning department is responsible for the removal of litter, i.e. the cleaning of public land and the emptying of public waste containers. There has been a shift in priorities due to the low temperatures and snowfall over the past few days.
According to media spokesperson Nussbaum, the resources of the city cleaning service have been prioritized in the last few days to "keep the sidewalks and roads throughout the city as free of snow and ice as possible for the safety of all road users".
It is not yet clear when Langstrasse and the sidewalks will be cleaned properly again.
"The cleaning work will be carried out when the capacity is available," says Tobias Nussbaum. He continues: "According to the weather forecasts, the situation is expected to ease by the end of the week."