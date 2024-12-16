Rail traffic is paralyzed in Zurich. The SBB informs: In Zurich-Altstetten an external event occurred. Cancellations are to be expected in the S-Bahn area. Long-distance services are not affected by the external incident.
The restriction will last until around 15:00. The S5, S11, S12, S14 and S19 lines are affected. Delays and cancellations are to be expected. Passengers between Zurich main station and Affoltern am Albis will travel by train.
Travelers from Zurich Altstetten to Killwangen-Spreitenbach use the Limmattalbahn number. 20. passengers traveling from Zurich main station to Affoltern am Albis travel by train.