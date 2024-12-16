  1. Residential Customers
Delays and cancellations Zurich's S-Bahn network is paralyzed

Samuel Walder

16.12.2024

The S-Bahn trains in the Zurich region are at a standstill. Rail traffic is paralyzed due to an incident at Zurich-Altstetten station. (symbolic image)
sda

There are considerable restrictions on rail traffic in Zurich: several S-Bahn lines are affected following an external incident in Altstetten. The disruption is expected to last until 3.00 pm.

16.12.2024, 13:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An external incident in Zurich-Altstetten is causing train cancellations and delays on the S5, S11, S12, S14 and S19 lines, which will last until around 15:00.
  • Long-distance services remain unaffected, while travelers should use alternative connections such as the Limmattalbahn or detours by train.
  • SBB is working on a bus replacement to relieve the restricted traffic.
Show more

Rail traffic is paralyzed in Zurich. The SBB informs: In Zurich-Altstetten an external event occurred. Cancellations are to be expected in the S-Bahn area. Long-distance services are not affected by the external incident.

The restriction will last until around 15:00. The S5, S11, S12, S14 and S19 lines are affected. Delays and cancellations are to be expected. Passengers between Zurich main station and Affoltern am Albis will travel by train.

Travelers from Zurich Altstetten to Killwangen-Spreitenbach use the Limmattalbahn number. 20. passengers traveling from Zurich main station to Affoltern am Albis travel by train.

SBB is trying to set up a bus replacement.

