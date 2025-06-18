The use of a cow toilet should reduce ammonia emissions per cow by around 15 percent. The first toilet of its kind in Switzerland is now in operation on a farm in Hellbühl in the canton of Lucerne.

This innovation was presented to the public on Wednesday. The cow toilet is part of the "Ammonia and Odor Central Switzerland" project, which is supported by the Lucerne Farmers' Association (LB), the Central Swiss agricultural and environmental offices and other institutions.

The system prevents the mixing of urine and manure, which leads to a reduction in ammonia emissions.

The cows are lured into the cow toilet with corn cubes, where they defecate in a bowl. Bild: Keystone

And this is how it works: the Röösli family's cows are lured into the free-standing cow toilet with one kilogram of lure feed. After eating, the animal is stimulated between its udder and vulva to make it urinate. The urine is collected in a bowl and pumped out. It is then stored separately and used as a natural nitrogen fertilizer.

One of several measures

The Rööslis have implemented further measures on their farm to reduce ammonia emissions. These include, for example, the walkway and feeding alley with a side slope and urine collection channel, which is also intended to help separate manure and urine.

These measures should make it possible to reduce ammonia emissions per cow by 44 percent.

As part of the "Ammonia and odor in Central Switzerland" project, a "model pigsty" was presented in Ufhusen LU in March 2024. In spring 2023, a "model cattle barn" was also inaugurated in Merlischachen SZ.