The Syngenta Group increased sales and profitability in the first quarter. The agrochemicals group grew in all four business units and benefited from currency effects. (archive picture) Keystone

The Syngenta Group increased sales and profitability in the first quarter. The agrochemicals group grew in all four business units and benefited from currency effects.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the months from January to March, sales rose by 2 percent year-on-year to 6.4 billion US dollars. At constant exchange rates, however, sales would have fallen by 4 percent, as the crop protection and seed manufacturer based in Basel announced on Thursday.

Operating profit (EBITDA) increased by 5.0 percent to 1.4 billion dollars. The corresponding margin improved slightly year-on-year to 21.9 percent. Syngenta attributes the profit improvement primarily to a consistent focus on high-margin businesses as well as "disciplined cost management".

In the largest business with crop protection products (Crop Protection), sales rose by 3.0 percent, although adjusted for currency effects, sales fell by 3.0 percent. The company achieved growth primarily in China (+20%) and Europe (+18%).

Sales in the seed division grew by 7.0 percent. Sales at the Israeli subsidiary Adama rose by 4.0 percent, while sales at Syngenta Group China, which is reported separately, grew by 1.0 percent.

The Syngenta Group is based in Switzerland and is under Chinese ownership. It comprises the business units Syngenta Crop Protection based in Basel, Syngenta Seeds based in the USA, Adama based in Israel and Syngenta Group China. Syngenta AG was acquired by Chemchina in 2017.