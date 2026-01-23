A former official in charge of Syria's chemical weapons program has been arrested. Syrian security forces arrested Ahmed Habib Ali, the former head of the Scientific Studies and Research Center, in the western part of the country, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry.

The man is accused of playing a leading role in Syria's chemical weapons program and of sharing responsibility for the use of the highly toxic nerve agent sarin.

According to the ministry, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect was among the officers who oversaw the production of about 20 bombs filled with sarin, each weighing 250 kilograms. These bombs were reportedly used between 2013 and 2017 in attacks on Syrian cities and towns. Nerve agents such as sarin kill within seconds or minutes.

Since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011, there have been dozens of chemical weapons attacks, including those involving sarin and mustard gas. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague had determined on several occasions that the Syrian Air Force was responsible for bombings involving sarin and chlorine gas. The Assad government has consistently denied the allegations.