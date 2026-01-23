More than a year and a half after Bashar al-Assad was ousted, a Syrian court has sentenced the former ruler to death in absentia.

HANDOUT – Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus in 2019. Photo: -/SANA via AP/dpa/file photo – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

Outside the courtroom, people cheered and celebrated the verdict. It was Assad’s first conviction and a long-awaited moment for Syrian society as it comes to terms with its own history. For now, however, it remains largely symbolic: there is no indication yet that the sentence will be carried out.

After nearly 14 years of brutal civil war, the Assad government was overthrown in late 2024 by a rebel alliance led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Assad and many of his followers managed to flee. HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa now leads the country as interim president. Since then, Syria has been struggling to find its footing. The transitional justice system also faces challenges.

Torture, Murder, Crimes Against Humanity

The verdict against the ousted longtime ruler was broadcast live on Syrian state television. The Fourth Criminal Court in the capital, Damascus, found him guilty of the premeditated murder of several people—including children—as well as torture, arbitrary detention, and crimes against humanity.

Assad’s cousin, Atef Najib, who served as head of the political security service in the southern province of Daraa in 2011, was also sentenced to death. Daraa is considered the cradle of the uprising against Assad. The first mass protests broke out there in March 2011. They were triggered by the arrest of teenagers who had spray-painted anti-government graffiti on the walls of their school. Security forces responded to the protests with violence, thereby sparking the civil war.

The court unanimously decided to impose the harshest sentence on Najib and sentenced him to death, said Judge Fakhr al-Din al-Arian. According to the indictment, the defendant was accused of, among other things, “systematic mass murder” and arbitrary arrests. As one of the few key figures from the former government, he must now stand trial in Syria himself.

Assad's brother, Mahir al-Assad, as well as other representatives of the ousted government, were sentenced to death in absentia. They were charged with premeditated and planned murder, as well as torture resulting in death.

According to human rights activists, thousands of people were killed as a result of torture in Syria after the civil war began. In the majority of cases, the Syrian government of the ousted ruler Assad was responsible; in other cases, however, HTS, other militias in Syria, or the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) were also responsible.

Cheers and shouts of joy

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Palace of Justice in Damascus as the verdict was being announced. After the verdict against Najib was handed down, there were cheers and shouts of joy. Celebrations were also reported in Daraa.

These proceedings are part of Syria’s new transitional justice system. Following the upheaval, the new leadership began prosecuting high-ranking officials of the former government. Since late April, trials have been taking place before the newly established Fourth Criminal Court at the Palace of Justice in Damascus. Among other things, they are intended to determine who gave orders to commit acts of violence, who was involved in torture, and where mass graves are located. At the same time, the judiciary aims to bring justice to the victims in the country and strengthen the rule of law in the new Syria.

The Young Justice System Faces Challenges

For a long time, it was not possible to fairly prosecute those responsible within Syria itself. Proceedings against Syrian nationals were therefore conducted abroad, for example in Germany and France.

Now Syrian courts must deal with the aftermath of the civil war, in which, according to estimates, more than 500,000 people were killed. In many cases, the prosecutions involve charges including systematic torture, mass murder, the violent suppression of peaceful demonstrations, and torture resulting in death—often involving minors.

Another point of contention is that the trials have so far been directed primarily against representatives of the former government. Critics complain that crimes committed by other armed groups, including jihadist factions and rebel militias, have largely been overlooked so far. Others view the trials as an attempt to appease the population and foreign partners politically.

"An Important Milestone on the Path to Justice"

Assad’s conviction is likely to have primarily symbolic significance for the time being. The former president and his brother Mahir—known as “the Butcher”—fled to Russia after the government was overthrown. Should the two be captured or extradited one day, the judicial authorities will be waiting for them.

Court officials stated: “This is not the end of the road, but rather an important milestone on the path to justice, redress for the victims, and the upholding of the rule of law.”

More trials are scheduled for the coming weeks. The next hearing in the case of Wassim al-Assad, another cousin of the former president, is set for August 18. The verdict in the case against former Grand Mufti Ahmed Hassun is scheduled to be announced on August 24. Both men are currently in Syria.