A Syrian court has sentenced the country’s ousted president, Bashar al-Assad, to death in absentia. He was charged with the premeditated murder of several people, torture, arbitrary detention, and crimes against humanity. Assad is currently in Russia, which has not yet extradited him to Syria. The verdict of the Fourth Criminal Court in the capital, Damascus, was read live on Syrian state television.

HANDOUT – Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus in 2019. Photo: -/SANA via AP/dpa/file photo – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution as shown above

In addition to Assad, his cousin Atef Najib was also sentenced to death. Najib is Assad’s cousin. As the former head of security in the southern city of Daraa, he was charged with crimes against the Syrian people, including “systematic mass murder” and arbitrary arrests. The peaceful uprisings against Assad began in Daraa in 2011 after teenagers spray-painted anti-government graffiti on the walls of their school and were arrested. This led to the civil war, which has lasted nearly 14 years. Najib is one of the few key figures in the Assad government who is standing trial in Syria itself.

Cheers outside the courthouse

Assad's brother, Mahir al-Assad, as well as other representatives of the ousted government, were also sentenced to death at an evening hearing. They were charged with premeditated and planned murder, as well as torture resulting in death.

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Palace of Justice in Damascus as the verdict was being announced. After the death sentence against Najib was handed down, cheers and shouts of joy erupted, according to a dpa reporter on the scene. Some people held up pictures of individuals whose deaths Najib is accused of causing. According to eyewitness reports, there were also expressions of joy in Daraa.

The proceedings are part of a series of trials against prominent figures from the former Syrian Assad government. In December 2024, when the rebel alliance was on the verge of reaching the capital, Damascus, President Assad fled to Russia with his family. According to reports, his younger brother Mahir—known as a brutal “butcher”—is also said to have fled to Moscow. So far, it seems unlikely that the sentences will be carried out. Should they ever be captured or extradited, they will face immediate imprisonment or a new trial in Damascus.